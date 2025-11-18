Jardines at Cimarron Unveils Premier Luxury Spaces in El Paso's Cimarron Area

Jardines at Cimarron main building

New three-story Class A development offers expansive spaces ideal for major medical groups, premium grocery anchors, professional offices, and high-end retail

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jardines at Cimarron, the highly anticipated luxury commercial development at the gateway to El Paso's exclusive Cimarron community, proudly announces leasing opportunities in its flagship three-story, 60,000-square-foot Class A building. Located at 7255 Paseo Del Norte in the scenic foothills of the Franklin Mountains, this premier property combines sophisticated architecture, warm inviting design, lush landscaping, and breathtaking views to create an unmatched environment for health, wellness, professional services, and lifestyle retail.Designed to accommodate a wide range of users—from boutique practitioners to large-scale corporate tenants—the development is particularly well-suited for anchor users seeking prominent, high-visibility space. With generous floor plates, abundant natural light, and an exceptional 6 spaces per 1,000 square feet parking ratio, the building is ideal for premium grocery operators looking to serve the affluent West El Paso market. The property also appeals to large medical groups, multi-specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic imaging providers, and hospital-affiliated practices that require expansive, patient-focused facilities supported by ample parking for staff, patients, and visitors.Beyond large-format users, Jardines at Cimarron offers flexible Class A suites tailored for professional offices and upscale retail. Medical spaces transform healthcare delivery into a serene, confidence-inspiring experience, while professional offices provide sophisticated environments that impress clients and boost productivity. High-end retail tenants will benefit from a captive, high-income demographic and a tranquil setting that elevates the customer experience."We designed Jardines at Cimarron to attract the very best operators in their fields—whether that's a flagship grocery store serving as a daily destination, a comprehensive medical campus, or premier professional and retail brands," said a spokesperson for the development team. "The combination of our prime three-story building, exceptional 6:1 parking, stunning mountain views, and location at the entrance to one of El Paso's most desirable communities makes this an unparalleled opportunity for growth-oriented businesses."Key highlights of Jardines at Cimarron include:Flagship Three-Story Building: Approximately 60,000 square feet of premium, divisible Class A space.Exceptional Parking: 6:1 ratio—perfect for high-traffic anchors, medical users, and customer-focused retail.Anchor-Ready Design: Large floor plates and high-visibility positioning ideal for premium grocery anchors, major medical groups, and destination retailers.Prime Location: Gateway to Cimarron with direct access, mountain views, and proximity to affluent residential neighborhoods.Luxury Aesthetics: Warm architectural tones, extensive landscaping, and wellness-oriented ambiance.Versatile Opportunities: Customizable suites for medical, professional office, and retail uses.Leasing is underway for immediate and future availability, with options for full-building users, large anchors, and smaller inline suites.Interested tenants—including premium grocery operators, large healthcare providers, corporate office users, and luxury retailers—are encouraged to contact the leasing team to discuss customized build-out opportunities and secure their place in this landmark development.For more information or to schedule a tour, visit www. jardinesatcimarron.com or contact the leasing team directly.About Jardines at CimarronJardines at Cimarron is a premier Class A mixed-use development in El Paso, Texas, delivering exceptional medical, professional office, and retail spaces in the heart of the coveted Cimarron community. With thoughtful design and unmatched amenities, it sets a new standard for commercial excellence in the region.

Jardines Renderings

