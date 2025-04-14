Sage Medical Campus Breaks Ground in El Paso’s Cimarron Community

Sage at Cimarron, a 88,500-sq-ft medical campus at 7255 Paseo Del Norte, brings spa-like healthcare to El Paso’s growing Cimarron community

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, El Paso celebrated the groundbreaking of the Sage Medical Campus at 7255 Paseo Del Norte in the vibrant Cimarron community. As the city’s first new medical campus in years, this 88,500-square-foot development on 6.5 acres against the Franklin Mountains redefines healthcare with a serene, patient-focused design. Part of the Sage at Cimarron project, it blends advanced medical infrastructure with a calming, Mediterranean-inspired aesthetic.Sage Medical Campus introduces “healthcare reimagined,” prioritizing comfort and wellness. Its Spanish Revival architecture, warm tones, expansive windows, and lush landscaping evoke a spa-like atmosphere. “We’re transforming El Paso’s healthcare into a personal, stress-free experience,” said George M. Dipp of Wolf Investment Co. Natural light, private patios, and tranquil surroundings aim to enhance patient satisfaction and reduce stress for staff.The campus offers flexible spaces from 1,200 to 35,000 square feet, accommodating surgical suites, imaging centers, specialty clinics, and more. Features include medical-grade HVAC, high-capacity electrical systems, soundproofing, and over six parking spaces per 1,000 square feet—exceeding industry standards. ADA-compliant access and high-speed internet support modern needs like telemedicine. “This is a place where clinicians excel and patients feel at ease,” Dipp added.Strategically located near Loop 375 and I-10, Sage ensures easy access to El Paso’s neighborhoods and emergency services. Nestled beside Sage Park in Cimarron’s 900-acre community—with over 2,200 residences, retail, dining, and trails—it serves a growing population. The campus fosters collaboration among medical tenants, encouraging integrated care and cross-referrals to improve outcomes.Patient-centered design includes soothing interiors and outdoor relaxation areas to promote healing. Staff benefit from a workspace crafted to reduce burnout, with secure access and modern amenities. As El Paso’s healthcare needs expand, Sage meets the moment. “We’re building a future where every visit inspires wellness and confidence,” said Dipp.Construction is underway, with completion expected to strengthen El Paso’s healthcare landscape for decades. For more information, visit www.sageatcimarron.com

