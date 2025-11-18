House Resolution 369 Printer's Number 2588

PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - Sponsors HADDOCK, HARKINS, CONKLIN, GUENST, PROBST, KRUPA, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, McNEILL, BRENNAN, BOROWSKI, COOK, SCHLOSSBERG, NEILSON, MENTZER, GILLEN, GALLAGHER, ANDERSON, SCHWEYER, MARCELL, HOHENSTEIN, GREINER, FREEMAN, VITALI, PUGH, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, COOPER, MALAGARI

Short Title A Resolution designating December 13, 2025, as "Wreaths Across America Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Wreaths Across America Day 2025

