House Resolution 366 Printer's Number 2574

PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - Sponsors MADDEN, SANCHEZ, K.HARRIS, HOHENSTEIN, GUENST, MAYES, HILL-EVANS, SCHLOSSBERG, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CURRY, NEILSON, SHUSTERMAN, MENTZER, RIVERA, GALLAGHER, COOPER

Short Title A Resolution designating the month of November 2025 as "Care at Home Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Designating November as "Care at Home Month"

Generated 11/18/2025 06:08 PM

