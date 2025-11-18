House Resolution 366 Printer's Number 2574
PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - Sponsors
MADDEN, SANCHEZ, K.HARRIS, HOHENSTEIN, GUENST, MAYES, HILL-EVANS, SCHLOSSBERG, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CURRY, NEILSON, SHUSTERMAN, MENTZER, RIVERA, GALLAGHER, COOPER
Short Title
A Resolution designating the month of November 2025 as "Care at Home Month" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating November as "Care at Home Month"
Generated 11/18/2025 06:08 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.