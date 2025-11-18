House Resolution 354 Printer's Number 2495
PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - Sponsors
HADDOCK, GUENST, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, GIRAL, SCHLOSSBERG, VENKAT, KHAN, CERRATO, OTTEN, SANCHEZ, STEELE, BOROWSKI, GREEN, K.HARRIS, RIVERA, INGLIS, BRENNAN, HOHENSTEIN, PROBST, GALLAGHER, MADDEN, SHUSTERMAN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ
Short Title
A Resolution designating December 3, 2025, as "10th Anniversary of Women In Combat Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
10th Anniversary of All Combat Jobs being Open to Women – December 3, 2025
Generated 11/18/2025 06:08 PM
