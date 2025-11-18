House Resolution 356 Printer's Number 2620
PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - Sponsors
HADDOCK, GREINER, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, K.HARRIS, PASHINSKI, KULIK, BURGOS, MERSKI, GUENST, STEELE, NEILSON
Short Title
A Resolution designating December 27 , 2025, as "Pennsylvania Elk Hunt Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating November 3rd as “Pennsylvania Elk Hunt Day”
Generated 11/18/2025 06:08 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.