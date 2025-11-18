Submit Release
House Resolution 356 Printer's Number 2620

PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - Sponsors

HADDOCK, GREINER, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, K.HARRIS, PASHINSKI, KULIK, BURGOS, MERSKI, GUENST, STEELE, NEILSON

Short Title

A Resolution designating December 27 , 2025, as "Pennsylvania Elk Hunt Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Designating November 3rd as “Pennsylvania Elk Hunt Day”

