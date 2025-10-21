Pictured above are Walter Schroeder, CPO of CisLunar Industries, and Jerome Hittle, CEO of AmplifiedSpace, signing and shaking hands. CisLunar Industries Logo AmplifiedSpace Logo

CisLunar Industries and AmplifiedSpace sign MOU to deliver scalable, intelligent power systems for spacecraft and future in-space infrastructure.

CisLunar Industries and AmplifiedSpace can leverage each other’s production capacity, expertise, and capability for power hardware and software for space systems to offer complete power solutions.” — Walter Schroeder

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Colorado-based space technology companies, CisLunar Industries and AmplifiedSpace, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at Payload’s Lunar and Mars Economy Summit at Space Center Houston last week, where power was a key part of the conversations. The collaboration aims to deliver advanced power processing, management, and distribution systems for spacecraft and in-space infrastructure—creating a seamless power ecosystem that supports missions across the entire spectrum of power needs, from watts to megawatts.The MOU lays out a framework for collaboration to meet growing market demand for integrated power solutions across a full range of power levels and configurations. The companies intend to explore joint opportunities in technical integration and business development to accelerate deployment of adaptable, flight-ready power systems for both government and commercial customers.CisLunar Industries is a leader in developing advanced hardware and embedded control software for power conversion and conditioning, typically above 500W. Their scalable, intelligent systems, the EPIC™ product line, focus on electric propulsion, directed energy, and high-power systems for space stations and surface power. The company provides solutions for those applications at power levels, voltages, and currents from nominal levels up to hundreds of thousands of watts, volts, and amps, respectively.AmplifiedSpace is a leader in software-defined power systems , specializing in power management, distribution, and control throughout spacecraft. Its modular systems—typically below 1 kW—focus on battery charge control, swappable avionics and payloads, and rapid spacecraft manufacturing. AmplifiedSpace’s software-defined architecture enables agile mission configurations and real-time reconfiguration of spacecraft power systems.“Through collaboration, CisLunar Industries and AmplifiedSpace can leverage the benefits of each other’s inventory, production capacity, expertise, and capability in various aspects of power hardware and software for space systems. And that just means good things for the customer,” said Walter Schroeder, Co-Founder of CisLunar Industries. “Together, we’re able to offer a complete suite of solutions for nearly every spacecraft power need with shorter lead times, better serving the customers who are designing the next generation of spacecraft and orbital infrastructure.”“CisLunar Industries’ high-power systems—focused on power processing units, directed energy, and high-power space infrastructure—combine perfectly with our software-defined power systems and our ability to rapidly integrate sensors, avionics, and payloads,” said Jerome Hittle, Founder and CEO of AmplifiedSpace. “Our technologies are deeply complementary, so collaborating just makes sense. I’m excited to see the impact we can have on the space industry by working together.”This MOU reflects both companies’ shared vision: enabling the next generation of space systems through scalable, high-performance, and intelligently controlled power technologies—from watts to megawatts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.