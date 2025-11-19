Portalis Global Partners announces Launch of Portalis Global Floors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portalis Global Floors, a division of Portalis Global Partners, announces its official launch as a dedicated global sourcing, product development, and supply chain management firm for flooring retailers, brands, distributors, and commercial builders. With capabilities spanning engineered wood, vinyl, laminate, tile, and solid-wood categories — and a manufacturing network covering more than 20 countries — the company brings a new, cost-focused and strategic approach to how flooring is sourced, priced, and brought to market.“Portalis Global Floors was built to rethink the economics of flooring procurement,” said Bill Curren, President & Managing Director of Portalis Global Partners. “By giving clients direct access to 50+ vetted manufacturers across 20+ countries, our transparent, client-first model delivers factory-direct pricing, diversified global manufacturing to reduce tariff exposure, and more flexible, resilient supply-chain options. Just as importantly, it enables our customers to build and expand their own private brands and secure exclusive products tailored to their specific markets — a key driver of differentiation and long-term margin growth.”Headquartered in New York City with global offices in China, India, and Brazil, Portalis Global Floors provides seamless access to its international manufacturing network, helping clients reduce cost, increase margin, strengthen sourcing resilience, and create market-specific brand and product strategies that set them apart from competitors.About Portalis Global PartnersPortalis Global Partners is a premier global sourcing, product development, and supply-chain management firm focused on home products, flooring, and high-quality materials. The company connects retailers, wholesalers, and brands with best-in-class vendors worldwide, delivering optimized costs, innovation, and resilient supply-chain strategies. With decades of leadership experience in retail, wholesale, and private branding—and manufacturing partners in more than 30 countries—Portalis Global Partners empowers brands to scale efficiently and bring differentiated products to market with confidence.

