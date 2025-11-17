Portalis Global Partners announces Launch

Portalis Global Partners today announces its launch as a global sourcing, product development, and supply-chain firm specializing in products for the home.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portalis Global Partners today announces its official launch as a global sourcing, product development, and supply-chain management firm specializing in products for the home. With deep expertise across housewares, home textiles, furniture, décor, luggage, and seasonal categories—as well as flooring and high-quality materials —the firm enters the market with unique industry experience and global reach.Portalis Global Partners is founded on a proven record of building and sourcing multi-million-dollar home products and brands. Its leadership team brings decades of real-world retail, wholesale, and private-brand experience, setting it apart from traditional sourcing firms. With a strong foundation in strategic execution and a track record of scaling businesses, the team combines product vision, operational rigor, and market insight to deliver measurable results.Backed by a global network of trusted factory partners, the firm leverages relationships with suppliers across more than 30 countries to deliver highly competitive costs and diversified sourcing options. This expansive reach gives clients access to multiple manufacturing regions, enabling tariff mitigation, operational flexibility, and supply-chain resilience.“Portalis Global Partners is built to serve the real needs of today’s global marketplace,” said Bill Curren, Managing Director. “Our blend of deep home-products and trade expertise, global sourcing strength, and hands-on retail experience allows us to deliver solutions that are not only cost-effective but also strategically sound, customer-driven, and operationally resilient.”Portalis Global Partners is headquartered in New York City, positioning the firm at the center of international commerce while providing close support to North American retail, wholesale, and brand partners.About Portalis Global PartnersPortalis Global Partners is a premier global sourcing, product development, and supply-chain management firm focused on home products, flooring, and high-quality materials. The company connects retailers, wholesalers, and brands with best-in-class vendors worldwide, delivering optimized costs, innovation, and resilient supply-chain strategies. With decades of leadership experience in retail, wholesale, and private branding—and manufacturing partners in more than 30 countries—Portalis Global Partners empowers brands to scale efficiently and bring differentiated products to market with confidence.

