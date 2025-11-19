Friends For Life Homecare Unveils 'Ways To Give, Countless Ways To Care' Community-Wide Initiative

Friends For Life Homecare's Senior Day in the Park 2025

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friends for Life Homecare, a leading provider of compassionate, client-focused home care services across Long Island and the five boroughs, expands their community initiatives that invite every neighbor to make a lasting, loving difference.

The program is designed to expand support for aging adults and their families through meaningful opportunities to contribute—whether through volunteerism, companionship outreach, or charitable giving. As the demand for senior home care continues to rise, Friends for Life is doubling down on its mission to ensure that every senior has access to the dignity, support, and dedicated care they deserve.

“Caring for our seniors is a responsibility we all share,” said Amy Recco, Owner of Friends for Life Homecare. “With this initiative, we’re empowering our community to make a difference in ways both big and small. There are truly countless ways to show you care.”

The “Ways to Give, Countless Ways to Care” initiative offers multiple options to participate:

Feed a Senior – Volunteers can choose to send a nutritious, packaged meal to a senior. Call us today to be assigned to your senior.

Donation Support – Contributions help provide essential supplies, safety items, and any quality-of-life enhancements for seniors in need. Donate on our website at friendsforlifeseniorsfoundation.org or drop off items at one of our four locations.

1045B Park Blvd, Massapequa Park - 5501 Merrick Rd., Massapequa - 99 Deer Park Ave., Babylon Village - 4 Merrick Ave., Merrick

Holiday & Seasonal Drives – From warm winter kits to special curated packages, neighbors can help brighten a senior’s day.

Friends for Life Homecare is committed to serving seniors. “We believe that care goes beyond tasks — it’s about connection,” added Emily Recco. “Together, our community can ensure every senior feels valued, supported, and truly at home, because there are countless ways to demonstrate love and compassion.”

To learn more about how to get involved or support these initiatives, call us today at (516) 900.1818

About Friends for Life Homecare

Friends for Life Homecare is a trusted leader in home care services, providing high-quality, compassionate care to aging adults from Manhattan to Montauk. From private companion home care to Medicaid planning assistance and senior living placement guidance, the Friends for Life team is dedicated to enhancing independence, comfort, and connection—delivering support that feels like family.

