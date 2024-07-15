Ashley Boccio, DPM, Joins Advanced Foot Care, Enhancing Specialized Podiatric Services

Advanced Foot Care

WOODBURY, NY, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Foot Care is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Ashley Boccio, DPM, to their esteemed team of podiatric specialists. Dr. Boccio joins Advanced Foot Care from Comprehensive Foot Specialists, where she garnered a reputation for her exceptional skill and dedication to patient care.

Expanding Expertise at Advanced Foot Care

Dr. Boccio brings a wealth of experience in podiatric medicine, specializing in a comprehensive range of foot and ankle conditions. Her expertise includes the treatment of sports injuries, diabetic foot care, reconstructive foot surgery, and advanced wound care management. Patients of Advanced Foot Care can look forward to benefiting from Dr. Boccio’s patient-centered approach and her commitment to providing the highest standard of care.

About Dr. Ashley Boccio

Dr. Boccio earned her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. She completed her residency at Northwell Health System, where she gained extensive training in both surgical and non-surgical treatments. Her professional journey has been marked by her dedication to staying at the forefront of podiatric advancements, ensuring her patients receive the most effective and up-to-date treatments available.

“I am excited to join the team at Advanced Foot Care and continue providing top-notch care to my patients,” said Dr. Boccio. “I look forward to contributing to the practice’s mission of delivering personalized, comprehensive foot and ankle care.”

About Advanced Foot Care

Advanced Foot Care is a leading podiatric practice serving the Great Neck community and surrounding areas. With a team of highly qualified and experienced podiatrists, the practice is dedicated to treating a wide range of foot and ankle conditions. From routine foot care to complex surgical procedures, Advanced Foot Care combines state-of-the-art technology with compassionate care to improve patient outcomes.

Welcoming Dr. Boccio

Dr. Boccio’s arrival marks a significant enhancement to the services offered at Advanced Foot Care. Her background and dedication to patient health align perfectly with the practice’s values and commitment to excellence.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Ashley Boccio to our team,” said Dr. Pedram Hendizadeh, at Advanced Foot Care. “Her expertise and approach to patient care make her a valuable addition to our practice. We are confident that our patients will greatly benefit from her skills and experience.”

For more information about Dr. Ashley Boccio or to schedule an appointment, please contact:

Advanced Foot Care

20 Crossways Park Dr. N. Suite-304, Woodbury, NY 11797

Phone: 516-544-1732

Email: info@advancedfootcare.com