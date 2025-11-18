DaBella Expands 'October Cares' Initiative to Support Cancer Awareness Nationwide

Company Rallies Communities Across the U.S. To Fund Research, Elevate Education and Empower Patients

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DaBella, a leader in home improvement services across the United States, announced the expansion of its annual October Cares initiative, a month-long campaign dedicated to raising funds and awareness for cancer research and patient support. What began as a small internal fundraising effort has grown into one of the company’s most impactful community-facing programs, reflecting the collective commitment of DaBella employees, customers, and local partners to confront one of the most pervasive health challenges facing families today.

Cancer remains a reality that touches nearly every household in America, and DaBella leadership says that was the driving force behind broadening the October Cares mission. Rather than centering the effort on a single cancer type, the company shifted the scope to address the broader landscape of cancer education, early detection awareness, and the urgent need for continued research across the spectrum of diagnoses.

In 2025, DaBella’s goal is not only to raise significant funding for nonprofit organizations leading advancements in cancer research and patient advocacy, but also to elevate public understanding through informational outreach shared in its offices, online channels, and customer engagements. According to company officials, this dual approach, financial support paired with education is essential in creating long-term, sustainable impact.

“Every October, we see our teams rally with incredible passion,” said Luke Sorensen, DaBella’s Director of Community Engagement. “But this year, it was important for us to broaden the conversation. Cancer affects families in every community we serve, in ways both visible and invisible. October Cares is our opportunity to stand with those families, amplify their stories and direct meaningful funding toward life-saving research. It is not just a campaign to us. It is a responsibility.”

Sorensen said the initiative is deeply rooted in a philosophy of collective action, often citing a favorite guiding principle: “No one can do everything, but everyone can do something, and when we all do something, we can accomplish anything.” He also referenced another personal mantra that shapes his work: “Don’t let what you can’t do keep you from doing what you can and should do.”

Growing Impact Across the Nation

Since its inception, the October Cares initiative has grown alongside the company itself, which now operates more than 60 branch locations nationwide. DaBella representatives say this scale provides a unique ability to engage with diverse communities, each with its own stories, challenges and support networks related to cancer care.

“Cancer awareness is not something that belongs to one organization,” Sorensen said. “Real progress happens when communities unite behind the same goal. That’s why we’re intentional about working with partners that already have momentum on the ground. When we strengthen their efforts, we strengthen the people they serve.”

A Culture of Giving Inside and Out

DaBella’s commitment to service has long been embedded in its corporate culture, and October Cares has become a defining example of that philosophy. Employees across all departments, from installers and branch staff to executive leadership - participate by hosting fundraising activities, sharing educational content and contributing personal stories that move the mission forward.

The company’s approach to fundraising emphasizes accessibility. Rather than limit participation to large-scale donations, DaBella encourages contributions of all sizes, reinforcing the belief that collective small actions can produce meaningful change.

“It’s one thing to write a check,” Sorensen said. “It’s another to build a culture where every person sees themselves as part of the fight. October Cares works because our people believe in it. They show up for it. And year after year, their impact grows.”

Shining a Light on Prevention and Early Detection

By sharing guidance from leading health organizations and encouraging open dialogue, DaBella aims to help dismantle the reluctance, fear or lack of information that prevents many individuals from seeking timely care.

“Awareness is a powerful tool,” Sorensen said. “When people understand their risks, know the signs and feel empowered to get screened, we save lives. It’s that simple. Raising funds is essential, but raising awareness can change the trajectory for someone before they ever need treatment.”

A Message of Hope and Solidarity

DaBella’s leadership stressed that while cancer statistics can be daunting, the October Cares initiative is grounded in hope, hope for early detection, hope for more effective treatments and hope for a future in which fewer families face the devastating impact of this disease.

“Hope is not abstract,” Sorensen said. “It’s the neighbor bringing a meal during chemotherapy. It’s the co-worker who makes time to listen. It’s the community that raises money, year after year, because they believe in better outcomes. October Cares is about capturing that hope and giving it direction.”

Continuing the Mission Beyond October

Though the initiative is anchored in October, DaBella intends for its impact to extend throughout the year. The company plans to maintain ongoing collaborations with cancer-focused organizations, carry forward awareness messaging and remain active in fundraising opportunities beyond the campaign window.

“Cancer doesn’t operate on a calendar,” Sorensen said. “Neither should our support. October is when we shine the brightest spotlight, but our commitment doesn’t fade when the month ends.”

How to Get Involved

DaBella invites customers, partners and community members to learn more about the October Cares initiative by visiting its information hub at

https://dabella.us/cares/

The website provides updates on fundraising efforts, links to reputable cancer-related nonprofits, educational resources and ways to participate from anywhere in the country.

“Our message is simple,” Sorensen said. “Join us. Whether you donate, share information, support someone you love or simply take a moment to learn something new, you are part of this movement.

