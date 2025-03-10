Veteran Receives a Complimentary New Roof From DaBella and GAF

Marine Veteran Receives New Roof Donation from DaBella and Heroes Homestead

Marine veteran receives life-changing donation, thanks to DaBella, the GAF Community Contractor Program, and Heroes Homestead.

GRESHAM, OR, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Weise, a Marine veteran, recently received a life-changing gift: a brand-new roof valued at $29,860. DaBella and the GAF Community Contractor Program, in partnership with the non-profit organization Heroes Homestead, made this donation possible.

The new roof brought much-needed relief to Mr. Weise, a Gresham, Oregon resident, since the purchase of their home in 2016 they had known that their roof needed to be replaced. When asked how the opportunity came about, he explained, “DaBella was looking for veterans in need, and it just happened to align perfectly with what we needed at the right time.” The roof’s poor condition had been a persistent challenge since he purchased the property.

Reflecting on his military service, Mr. Weise shared details of his time in the United States Marine Corps. “I went to boot camp in 2002 and completed two tours in Iraq as part of the infantry.” He expressed heartfelt gratitude to Heroes Homestead, DaBella, and the GAF Community Contractor Program, saying, “There are a lot of veterans who need help, and I’m grateful to have been chosen. This donation means a lot to those you assist. It’s deeply appreciated.”

DaBella’s President, Donnie McMillan Jr., emphasized the company’s commitment to giving back: “Caring for people and homes is a cornerstone of DaBella. Providing a complimentary roof with the help of the GAF Community Contractor Program is a priority for us. We proudly support active-duty military personnel and veterans within our workforce. Through our philanthropic initiative, ‘DaBella Cares Presents Operation Hero,’ we strive to help heroic homeowners at each of our 55 branches.”

Heroes Homestead, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting service members, veterans, and first responder families, coordinated the donation. Through community support and volunteers, Heroes Homestead offers innovative, family-integrated care designed to foster interpersonal connection and growth.

About DaBella

With headquarters in Texas and 55 branch locations across the United States, DaBella is a values-driven home improvement company. Family-owned and operated since 2011, DaBella uses materials from American-based companies and focuses on enhancing local communities. At DaBella, Quality Begins at Home.

About GAF Community Contractor Program

The Community Contractor Initiative provides contractors with three ways to engage with their local communities: the Habitat for Humanity Program, the Disaster Resiliency Program, and the Affordable Housing Reroof Program.

About Heroes Homestead

Established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Heroes Homestead supports military and first responder families nationwide. Through community involvement and volunteer efforts, the organization provides innovative, family-

