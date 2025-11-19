'The BodyMan' Trailer Premieres at American Film Market as Kate Monroe Highlights New Political Thriller

The BodyMan Movie. The BodyMan Movie.

Kate Monroe unveils The BodyMan trailer at AFM, sharing insights on her first film and the high-stakes political thriller.

At first it was a technical direction, but it resonated on a deeper level. That’s what we all have to do in life — find our light, find the thing that sets us on fire.” — Kate Monroe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The trailer for the upcoming action-thriller The BodyMan premiered Saturday at the American Film Market (AFM), where author and creator Kate Monroe joined actor Sean Kanan and producer Michelle Kanan for a panel highlighting the film’s development, themes and investment prospects.“Being a first-time actor on my first film came with a lot of learning curves,” Monroe said. “One moment that really stuck with me was when the crew kept telling me, ‘Kate, you have to find your light. Don’t let anyone else step into your light.’ At first it was a technical direction, but it resonated on a deeper level. That’s what we all have to do in life — find our light, find the thing that sets us on fire. It became a personal and creative reminder throughout this entire project.”Monroe, whose novel inspired the film, spoke about her transition from author to first-time film storyteller and offered behind-the-scenes insight into adapting her work for the screen. She shared how elements of the narrative draw from her lived experiences, blending raw emotional truth with fictionalized political intrigue. Kanan, known for The Karate Kid Part III and the hit series Cobra Kai, appeared with Michelle Kanan to discuss the film’s creative tone, character arcs and production approach.The BodyMan follows Evelyn James, a Marine Corps veteran and rising Senate candidate who is kidnapped during her campaign. After escaping captivity, Evelyn launches a covert mission to dismantle the trafficking network responsible for her daughter’s death — and expose the powerful figures enabling it from within the political system.The film blends political tension, emotional depth and tactical action as Evelyn assembles a discreet team of operatives to uncover a network that spans private contractors, organized crime and high-ranking officials. With her public image on the line and a national race underway, she must balance her pursuit of justice with the dangerous reality of confronting corruption at the highest levels. Producers described the film as a fusion of political thriller, action drama and personal redemption arc — a narrative designed to resonate with audiences while offering investors a project rooted in timely themes and cinematic potential.The trailer’s debut at the American Film Market marks a strategic step in expanding visibility and securing production partnerships. Additional casting announcements, production updates and distribution details will be released as the project advances. For more information about The BodyMan, please visit flipcreativeinc.com/bodyman.

The BodyMan Trailer

