Nerds On Site Inc. Announces Milestone Achievement: 100,000 Five-Star Client Reviews

Milestone Achievement: 100,000 Five-Star Client Reviews of 107,742 total Verified Reviews

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nerds On Site Inc. (“NERDS” or the “Company”), a trusted North American provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, enterprise support, and technology services for three decades, today proudly announces a historic achievement: the Company has surpassed 100,000 Five-Star Client Reviews, (of 107,742 Verified Reviews), publicly available at reviews.nerdsonsite.com. This milestone reflects the long-standing trust Clients across Canada and the United States have placed in the Company’s team of dedicated, community-based technicians.

For more than 25 years, NERDS has relied on a simple and transparent Client-audit rooted in three unchanged questions, originally captured in the Company's Client Survey:

(1) We sure hope we pleased you. If we did, please tell us how?

(2) We sure hope we didn’t displease you. If we did, please tell us how? and

(3) Any other comments you wish to share?

This human-centered feedback loop predates modern NPS (Net Promoter Score) systems and has enabled the Company to gather one of the largest bodies of authentic Client sentiment in the technology services sector. Surpassing 100,000 Five-Star Reviews is an exceptionally rare achievement in any service industry, and even more so in the technology and cybersecurity fields where trust, consistency, and communication are paramount. Each five-star experience represents a moment in which a Client felt heard, supported, and served with care. From SMEs protecting systems and data, to Enterprise entities and professional firms requiring secure, dependable technology environments, to SOHO and residential Clients facing urgent connectivity issues, NERDS has remained committed to delivering people-first cyber-secure technical expertise.

“Reaching the 100,000 Five-Star Review milestone is a powerful validation of our approach,” said Charlie Regan, CEO. “Our focus has always been on building trust with every Client, every day. Every Nerd visit, every remote-session, every cybersecurity assessment, is an opportunity to deliver excellence. These reviews are the voice of our Clients affirming that commitment. Reaching 100,000 5-star reviews means we’ve done that thousands of times. We’re humbled and honoured by the confidence they continue to place in our team.” He added: “As we continue to scale our business—from our Sovereign Data Custody™ SME EDGE and cybersecurity products, our tailored NerdCare packages, secure AI offerings, Nerds On Line home-support subscription, to our national recruitment delivery via NOS Technical Services—we believe this milestone underscores the strength of our brand and our client-centric service model. It also sets a strong foundation for driving recurring revenue and efficient growth.”

This milestone reinforces the Company’s belief in a scalable, relationship-driven service model supported by disciplined operational systems. NERDS operates through a collegial network of independent contractors operating as “Nerds” who live and work in the communities they serve while supported by an international team of like minded brother & sister Nerds. This decentralized approach, combined with centralized security infrastructure and enterprise-level tools, provides Clients with both local responsiveness and global-grade technical depth.

The review comments capture what sets NERDS apart:

• Local technicians who speak "normal speak" rather than “nerd speak.”

• A 24/7 remote-support platform offering immediate help.

• On-site service when remote isn't enough.

• A national delivery model that scales for multi-location businesses in Canada and the U.S.

• Cyber-security and managed-services offerings built for the SME and Enterprise marketplace.

The Company continues to invest in innovative service enhancements designed to meet the evolving needs of Clients. As cybersecurity threats grow more sophisticated, as workplaces become increasingly distributed, and as organizations depend more heavily on digital systems; the importance of a trusted, full-service technology partner has never been greater. NERDS is committed to remaining that partner for SMEs, enterprise entities, entrepreneurs, professional organizations, individuals and families across North America.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we also look forward,” added Regan. “Our mission remains unchanged: deliver exceptional service, build relationships rooted in trust, and stand beside every Client as their technology ally. We work to deliver Pleasurable, Productive and Profitable solutions to our Clients, resulting in their secure peace of mind. The next 100,000 reviews will be built the same way as the first - one delighted Client at a time.”

The achievement also reflects the dedication of the hundreds of technicians who operate under the NERDS brand. Their commitment to communication, care, and professional excellence is the driving force behind the Company’s reputation. NERDS acknowledges and celebrates the contributions of its entire network across Canada and the United States, recognizing that each five-star moment began with a Nerd showing up prepared, patient, and focused on solving a Client’s problem with clarity and confidence.

Why This Matters to our Stakeholders:

For our Clients: the 100,000 5-star reviews reinforce confidence in choosing Nerds On Site. Prospective small-business owners, professional services operations or enterprises, and home users looking for IT and cybersecurity services, can view peer-ratings as validation of quality, responsiveness and professionalism.

For our investors: the milestone serves as a soft metric of brand strength and market acceptance. High Client-satisfaction ratings correlate with higher retention, more recurring revenue and lower churn—important metrics in a services business.

For channel partners and referral sources: it signals a vendor whose operations and Client service model are proven. That can simplify collaboration, speed onboarding and improve partner referrals.

Nerds On Site extends sincere gratitude to every Client who has taken the time to share their experience. Feedback - both positive and constructive - has shaped the Company’s evolution for nearly three decades. The 100,000 Five-Star Review milestone is not simply a number; it’s a reflection of relationships, reliability, and results earned through thousands of service interactions. With this achievement, NERDS moves into its next chapter with renewed focus. As the digital landscape evolves, the Company remains committed to investing in secure, scalable, and human-centered service delivery. The foundation built over 30 years - and validated by 100,000 moments of Client appreciation - will continue guiding NERDS as it expands its offerings and strengthens its role as a trusted technology partner.

For more information, please visit reviews.nerdsonsite.com and nerdsonsite.com

