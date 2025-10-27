NERDS ON SITE INC. ANNOUNCES GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

NERDS ON SITE (CSE:NERD)

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD) (OTCQB: NOSUF) ("Nerds" or the “Company”), a premier provider and business technology partner for IT and cybersecurity solutions, today announced that the Company has issued a total of 3,500,000 stock options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan (“Plan”) to directors and officers of the Company. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.05 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan.

About Nerds On Site Inc.

Founded in 1995, Nerds On Site Inc. ("NOS") is a Cyber Security Services and Managed Security Services Provider (NerdsOnSite.com), Tech contractor staffing service (NOSTechnicalServices.com), as well as a mobile IT technology solutions company providing hardware and tailored software solutions with a focus on the SME sector of Canada and the USA. NOS boasts a strong and growing eNerd-force of 125+ technician contractors servicing 11,000-14,000 Clients annually, with over 160,000+ Clients served to date. NERD operations are handled with our mobile ERP operating system called "I am A Nerd or IAAN". IAAN handles the majority of day to day admin tasks autonomously bringing almost unlimited scalability, and keeps our eNerds up to date through our AI enabled central New-Client Request (SEED) module, CRM, central purchasing & billing module, and our virtual University of NERDology. We're humbled by our Client audits of more than 99,885 5-star Client reviews (www.reviews.nerdsonsite.com).

For further information, please contact:

Charles Regan, Director

Phone: (519) 937-1392

E-mail: charlie@nerdsonsite.com

www.nerdonsite.com



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.