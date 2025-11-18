COMMISSION ACCEPTS BIDS FOR STANDARD OFFER ELECTRICITY SUPPLY FOR 2026 FOR VERSANT BANGOR HYDRO DISTRICT STANDARD OFFER CUSTOMERS

November 18, 2025

Hallowell, Maine -The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) accepted bids for Standard Offer electricity supply today, setting new rates for residential and business customers of Versant Power's Bangor Hydro District (BHD). The bidding process for Versants BHD residential and small non-residential class customers was conducted on two separate days, two weeks apart, to help mitigate potential market risks associated with single day pricing for a large load. Half the Versant BHD Standard Offer supply load for this class was bid on November 4 and the second half on November 18.

Residential and small commercial customers will see rates increase to 12.95 cents per kWh in January for the supply portion of their bill. The monthly bill will increase by about $11 a month for the average residential customer using approximately 500 kWh of electricity per month.

The bidding process for Versants BHD medium non-residential class and Versants BHD large non-residential class was conducted today only.

"We recognize that rising energy costs create real challenges for Maine households and businesses," said Chairman Philip L. Bartlett II. The Standard Offer reflects current market realities and the Commission remains committed to securing the lowest reasonable prices for Maine electric utility customers in a challenging energy environment.

The impact for residential, small non-residential, and medium class customers as of January 1, 2026, for both utilities is reflected below.

VERSANT-BHD -Residential/Small Business: 2025 rate: 10.56 cents per kWh; 2026 rate: 12.95 cents per kWh

-Med. Business: 2025 weighted average rate: 10.39 cents per kWh; 2026 weighted average rate: 12.80 cents per kWh

The Standard Offer prices for large non-residential class for Versant BHD will be indexed to wholesale market prices and will be set in advance of each month.

The new Standard Offer supply rates were set though a competitive bid process conducted by the Commission, as required by Maine law. Multiple bidders submitted sealed proposals in the Commissions annual competitive process for setting Standard Offer electricity supply prices.

These changes apply to customers who do not purchase electricity from a competitive supplier of their choosing and instead receive Standard Offer Supply by default.

Standard Offer electricity supply accounts for about half of the total residential customer bill in Versants territories. For Medium Business Customers, the new prices vary by month. Electricity usage varies widely within this class, so its important to note the numbers above are for illustrative purposes only.

Bids will be accepted tomorrow for Central Maine Power Company and Versants Maine Public District.

The names of the suppliers selected today will be released in about two weeks, allowing time for power supply arrangements to be finalized.

For more information on standard offer service prices visit: https://www.maine.gov/mpuc/regulated-utilities/electricity/electric-supply

Background An electric bill includes two components: electricity supply and delivery. The Standard Offer Supply Rate is just one component of the total electric bill.

When the electric industry restructured in 2000, utilities were required to sell their electricity generating assets and therefore no longer supplied the electricity. They do, however, maintain the infrastructure that delivers the power to your home or business. That includes substations, large transmission lines, distribution lines, utility poles and meters that connect to homes and business.

Since the law was changed in 2000, electric customers have had the option of choosing their own electricity supplier or using the default supplier, which is the supplier or suppliers chosen in the competitive bidding process for Standard Offer Electricity Supply conducted by the MPUC. Maines electric utilities do not set the rates for electricity supply, they simply bill on behalf of the suppliers so that customers do not receive two bills.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water, and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers, while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service and gas safety programs. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov