Veteran’s inspiring breast cancer journey

“I was one of those lost souls from a broken family,” said Suzanne Clark, a Navy and Army Veteran and breast cancer survivor. “The military was a way for me to save myself without being a burden to society. It was about survival.”

Clark’s journey began in the Navy, where she worked in aviation, maintenance control and on the flightline launching planes. Later, she served in the Army Reserve as a radioman. But her toughest battle came years later, not in uniform, but in a doctor’s office.

In 2020, after a routine mammogram, Clark performed a self-exam and discovered a lump.

“I felt a small lump and assumed it was a cyst,” Clark said. “By that Friday, I called VA and scheduled an appointment.”

Clark shared, “All this took place during COVID—the ultrasound, biopsy and the call with the diagnosis. I was alone when I received the news.”

Despite feeling isolated, Clark said that her care team immediately stepped up, “From my primary care provider to oncology, nutrition and mental health, everyone was on my side within a month.”

Clark was diagnosed with triple-negative invasive ductal carcinoma, stage three. After undergoing a double mastectomy and revision surgery, she is now four years cancer-free. “I’m not a quitter,” she expressed. “Every day I wake up is a new day to be a better person.”

Clark credits VA’s Women Veterans Program for helping her heal—physically and emotionally. “The Women’s Clinic has been phenomenal. They’re proactive instead of reactive. They follow up when you think you’re done, and they genuinely care,” she added.

“Clark’s journey is a reflection of what happens when Veterans receive compassionate, specialized care,” said Theresa Zephirin, Women Veterans Program Manager at the Orlando VA Healthcare System. “Our women Veterans deserve care that recognizes their unique needs. Suzanne’s story highlights the strength and resilience within every Veteran and the importance of ensuring they feel supported at every stage of their care.”

Clark now advocates for other female Veterans through the Vietnam and All Veterans of Central Florida organization, known as “The Bunker.”

“Some of our members do not receive their care at VA, mostly Vietnam-era Veterans,” Clark said. “But when they saw the care I received, several decided to come. That’s the impact we can have on each other.”

“Clark’s courage and advocacy reflect the heart of our mission,” Zephirin said. “Clark shows other women Veterans that VA is here to provide world-class care and lasting support.”

Clark continues to volunteer, mentor and remind others that healing is a shared effort.

“Through VA, you find your people,” Clark said with a smile. “It’s an unbiased, supportive community that’s always there for you.

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.

This article was originally published on the VA Orlando Healthcare System site and has been edited for style and clarity.