VetComm Set to Launch New Self-Service App to Guide Veterans Through VA Disability Claims

Stop Waiting. Start Rating

Veteran-built platform helps veterans take control of their benefits, launching nationwide Dec. 1, 2025

For too long, the claims process has kept veterans waiting, confused and overwhelmed. The VetComm App changes that dynamic entirely. It puts control back in the hands of those who earned it.” — VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VetComm, an organization founded by veterans to serve veterans, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the VetComm App, a first-of-its-kind self-service tool designed to simplify the VA disability claims process and help veterans secure the benefits they’ve earned. Available nationwide on Dec. 1, 2025, the new app represents a major step forward in making veteran benefits more accessible.The VetComm App transforms a complex, often intimidating claims process into a simple, guided experience. Inside the app, veterans will find step-by-step video instructions that walk them through filing for disability benefits, from gathering evidence to submitting their claim. To ensure veterans have consistent support, the platform also includes live, moderated group video calls with claims specialists who provide real-time answers and guidance.When it’s time for the crucial C&P (Compensation and Pension) exam, veterans can join VetComm’s group prep sessions, designed to help them feel confident and prepared. This hybrid of education, access and human support allows veterans to move forward with clarity and confidence.“This new app is a natural extension of our mission to help veterans get rated,” said Kate Monroe, CEO and founder of VetComm. “We built this system to give veterans immediate access to the tools, knowledge and confidence they need to file for the benefits they deserve, on their terms and at their own pace.”The self-service app offers the same educational resources VetComm is known for at half the cost of its full-service plan, making it an accessible option for veterans at all income levels. Additionally, every dollar invested in the app can be seamlessly applied toward an upgrade to VetComm’s full-service package, should veterans later decide they want personalized assistance.Since its founding, VetComm has helped tens of thousands of veterans access billions of dollars in VA disability compensation, transforming countless lives through education and support. With the launch of its app, the company expects to expand its reach even further, supporting an additional 10,000 veterans within the first six months alone.The VetComm App will be available starting Dec. 1, 2025, on VetComm's website, vetcomm.us About VetComm:VetComm is dedicated to supporting U.S. military veterans by helping them secure the VA disability benefits they may be owed for their service-connected disabilities. Founded by veterans for veterans, VetComm simplifies the claims process through education, guidance and innovative digital tools that make navigating the VA system easier and more accessible. With a mission rooted in advocacy and appreciation, VetComm is redefining how America supports its heroes, ensuring that every veteran receives the care, compensation and recognition they deserve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.