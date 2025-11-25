50 Women Over 50 Discover Their Purpose Recruiting for Good Launch LA Solution

Recruiting for Good will work collaboratively to reward referrals with funding for micro investments in fifty women 50+ who love to hire life coaches, do the work required and discover their purpose www.Loveto HireaLifeCoach.com To Discover Your Purpose! Recruiting for Good will work collaboratively to reward referrals with funding for micro investments in fifty women 50+ who love to hire life coaches, do the work required and discover their purpose www.Loveto HireaLifeCoach.com To Discover Your Purpose! Recruiting for Good will work collaboratively to reward referrals with funding for micro investments in fifty women 50+ who love to hire life coaches, do the work required and discover their purpose www.Loveto HireaLifeCoach.com To Discover Your Purpose! Are you 50+Plus Kickass? Discover Your Purpose to Join The Sweetest Club www.50PlusKickass.com Join The Sweetest Club! Recruiting for Good will work collaboratively to reward referrals with funding for micro investments in fifty women 50+ who love to hire life coaches, do the work required and discover their purpose www.Loveto HireaLifeCoach.com To Discover Your Purpose!

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talent to fund community solutions. Women participate in referral program to earn micro investments; hire life coaches.

Are you 50 plus Kickass? Love to discover your purpose in 2026? Join the sweetest club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), sweet dining treats, and community solutions.Recruiting for Good launches meaningful community solution '50 Women Over 50 Discover Their Purpose '.The staffing agency will reward referrals with generous micro investments; so, women can hire and retain LA's best life coaches.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program; earn $3,000 retainers to hire life coaches who help women discover their purpose!"The meaningful funding service is reserved for women who are over 50; that have made a difference in the community for more than 10 years, are serious about discovering their life purpose, and doing the necessary work for a successful life transformation. How to Earn a retainer for a life coach to discover your purpose?1. Attend a party for good happening every month to meet Recruiting for Good Founder in person.2. Earn an invitation to participate in The Social Co-Op (funded by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good).3. Successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program (the retainer is paid directly to a life coach).Carlos Cymerman adds; Love to do discover your purpose in 2026; join the club!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and The Community Too!Every month, Recruiting for Good sponsors Love to Party for Good; a 1-hour social dining party creating community in LA for like valued professionals. www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You!50 Women Over 50 Discover Their Purpose in LA is a community solution funded by Recruiting for Good. www.50WomenOver50.com Discover Their Purpose"We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to reward referrals with funding and make micro investments in women who have made a difference in the community (volunteered for at least 10 years) and have both the ability (talent) and deep desire to do something meaningful with their life that results in improving their community. To inspire a generational shift in creating value-filled art, books, experiences, services, and products that champion humanity!" www.TheSocialCo-Op.com Good for You and The Community Too!

