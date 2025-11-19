ACS and B&C Present December 4 Webinar on Green Chemistry Challenge Award Opportunities

Speakers will provide guidance and tips on preparing a strong awards entry package.

WASHINGTON , D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Chemical Society (ACS) and Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) are pleased to present “ 31st Annual Green Chemistry Challenge Awards: New Categories and Expanded Opportunities ,” on December 4, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (EST). 2026 marks the 31st year that the ACS and partners have spurred American innovation by soliciting, evaluating, selecting, and amplifying remarkable chemical products and processes through the highly coveted Green Chemistry Challenge Awards (GCCA). This year includes several new awards categories, such as “Design and Manufacture of Materials for Energy Applications,” “Greener Synthetic Pathway in the Manufacture of Specialty Chemicals,” and “Efficient and Impactful Valorization of Biomass,” that better capture the breadth of green chemistry technologies.During this webinar, Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. ( https://www.lawbc.com/people-richard-e-engler/ ), Director of Chemistry at Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) and The Acta Group (Acta) and former leader of EPA’s Green Chemistry Program; Adelina Voutchkova, Ph.D. ( https://www.acs.org/green-chemistry-sustainability/acs-green-chemistry-institute/gci-staff.html ), Director of Sustainable Development at ACS and leader of the ACS Green Chemistry Institute; and Edmond Lam, Ph.D. ( https://www.acs.org/green-chemistry-sustainability/acs-green-chemistry-institute/gci-staff.html ), Assistant Director of the ACS Green Chemistry Institute, will discuss the new opportunities available in this year’s awards, provide guidance and tips on preparing a strong awards entry package , and provide case studies on how past entrants have found investment, forged partnerships, and enhanced their market position as a result of their participation in the GCCA.What You Will Learn:- How to develop a strong entry package- A behind-the-scenes look at the judging process- How to capitalize on the many benefits of participation- What resources are available to assist companies and entities who wish to enterWho Should Attend This Webinar:- Research & Development (R&D) Professionals- Chief Technology Officers (CTO)- Chief Product Officers (CPO)- Product Development Professionals- Product ManagersSpeakers:Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., is Director of Chemistry, B&C and Acta. Dr. Engler is a 17-year veteran of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and is one of the most widely recognized experts on the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), with over 25 years’ experience engaged in interpretation and implementation of this complicated yet foundational law for American innovation and productivity. He participated in thousands of TSCA substance reviews at EPA, as well as pre-notice and post-review meetings with submitters to resolve complex or difficult cases, and he draws upon all of this invaluable experience to assist B&C clients as they develop and commercialize novel chemistries.Edmond Lam, Ph.D., is an Assistant Director of the ACS Green Chemistry Institute and Office of Sustainable Development, leading sustainability grants and other aspects of the nexus between industry and academia. Prior to joining ACS, Edmond was a Senior Research Officer and Team Lead within the Aquatic and Crop Resource Development research center at the National Research Council of Canada (NRC). His research interests include biomass valorization, catalysis, sustainable materials, and synthetic chemistry. He previously served as the Technical Service Lead for the NRC’s Bio-based Specialty Chemicals program, which aimed to accelerate the commercial readiness of firms by improving the technologies used to produce higher-value, bio-based specialty chemicals.Adelina Voutchkova, Ph.D., is the Director of Sustainable Development at ACS and leads the ACS Green Chemistry Institute. Adelina joined ACS from George Washington University (GWU) where her research program spans the two frontiers of green chemistry: the development of green synthetic methods through supported catalysis, and the development of predictive methods for identifying chemicals of toxicological concern. She is the recipient of the National Science Foundation CAREER award, the 2020 Early Career Researcher Award from GWU, and the 2021 Thieme Chemistry Journals Award, among others. Adelina was previously a Research Associate and a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Yale Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering.Lynn L. Bergeson ( https://www.lawbc.com/people-lynn-l-bergeson/ ), Managing Partner, B&C, and President of Acta, has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of how regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Ms. Bergeson counsels corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory and policy matters. She served as chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources and as chair of the International Bar Association (IBA) Agriculture and Food Section. She has served on the Board of Directors of the Environmental Law Institute (ELI), the NanoBusiness Commercialization Association, and is a recent past President of the Product Stewardship Society. Ms. Bergeson is a Fellow of the American College of Environmental Lawyers (ACOEL) and serves as a Regent and on its Executive Committee.

