Ryan N. Schmit Joins Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. and The Acta Group

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) and The Acta Group (Acta) are pleased to announce that Ryan N. Schmit has joined our firms. A 15-year veteran of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP), Mr. Schmit worked on the front lines of EPA’s Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) implementation efforts, including significant and precedent-setting policy matters regarding the establishment of TSCA procedural frameworks; new chemical premanufacture reviews; the prioritization, evaluation, and management of existing chemicals; protection of confidential business information; chemical testing and information reporting; responses to citizen petitions; collection of industry fees; and TSCA-related litigation. Mr. Schmit provides seasoned guidance to clients informed by his years of participation in EPA discussions and written articulations of TSCA policies and interpretations and a deep understanding of chemicals law, regulations, and Agency processes.Prior to joining B&C, Mr. Schmit held a variety of senior positions at EPA, including Senior Policy Advisor to the Assistant Administrator, OCSPP; Senior Policy Advisor to the Director, Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics; and OCSPP lead on the Agency’s Council leading efforts on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). His career has also included details from EPA to serve as Counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives, Energy and Commerce Committee, during the legislative reform negotiations that culminated in the pivotal 2016 TSCA amendments, and as Special Attorney to the U.S. Department of Justice, Environment and Natural Resources Division, working on environmental enforcement issues.Mr. Schmit holds a J.D. from the University of Cincinnati College of Law, and a degree in political science from Miami University.Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) is a Washington, D.C. law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group (Acta) is a scientific and regulatory consulting firm with offices in Washington, D.C., Manchester, England, and Brussels, Belgium, providing strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance.

