Ryan N. Schmit Joins Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. and The Acta Group
B&C and Acta are pleased to announce that Ryan N. Schmit, a 15-year veteran of EPA's OCSPP, has joined our firms.
Prior to joining B&C, Mr. Schmit held a variety of senior positions at EPA, including Senior Policy Advisor to the Assistant Administrator, OCSPP; Senior Policy Advisor to the Director, Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics; and OCSPP lead on the Agency’s Council leading efforts on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). His career has also included details from EPA to serve as Counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives, Energy and Commerce Committee, during the legislative reform negotiations that culminated in the pivotal 2016 TSCA amendments, and as Special Attorney to the U.S. Department of Justice, Environment and Natural Resources Division, working on environmental enforcement issues.
Mr. Schmit holds a J.D. from the University of Cincinnati College of Law, and a degree in political science from Miami University.
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) is a Washington, D.C. law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group (Acta®) is a scientific and regulatory consulting firm with offices in Washington, D.C., Manchester, England, and Brussels, Belgium, providing strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance.
