Guardian Fleet Services Hosts Annual Leadership Conference, Underscoring Commitment to Investing in People

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Fleet Services announced today the opening of its annual Leadership Conference, a three-day event held in Orlando, Florida, bringing together the company’s leadership team and select strategic partners. The conference is designed to strengthen internal alignment, elevate leadership capability, and reinforce the company’s long-term commitment to developing its most valuable asset — its people.

Held each year, the Guardian Fleet Services Leadership Conference serves as a cornerstone for leadership development within the organization. The agenda focuses on strategic planning, collaborative learning, skill development, and reinforcing Guardian’s dedication to customer service, safety, and operational excellence.

“At Guardian Fleet Services, our future success depends on the strength of our people,” said Tom Tedford, Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Fleet Services. “When we invest in the development of our leaders, we are not only improving our company internally — we are becoming better partners to our vendors, our customers, and the communities we serve. Strong leadership translates to stronger communication, sharper decision-making, and a higher level of service across every roadway and every branch.”

Throughout the conference, attendees participate in leadership development discussions, cross-functional collaboration, and shared learning designed to enhance the way Guardian teams lead, communicate, and support one another. By investing in leadership, the company strengthens every layer of its operations — from safety and customer service to efficiency and responsiveness.

“We recognize that equipment, technology, and scale matter — but they mean nothing without strong leaders behind them,” Tedford continued. “Our leaders set the tone. They shape our culture. They are the reason Guardian continues to grow.”

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, Guardian Fleet Services provides superior towing, recovery, and specialized transportation services to municipal, state, federal agencies, and commercial enterprises. Guardian is the largest provider of towing, recovery, and specialized transportation in the United States. Guardian Fleet Services was formed in 2017 as a consolidator of fragmented towing, recovery, and specialized transportation companies in Florida. Today, Guardian Fleet Services consists of 45+ locations strategically located throughout Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas. The affiliated companies have 300 years of combined experience, over 1,000 employees, and more than 800 operational assets in their specialized towing and transportation fleet.

Guardian Fleet Services is nationally recognized as the industry leader in towing and transportation services. Guardian is dedicated to employing the best people and embracing the best technology. For more information about GFS, please contact Hannah O’Shea at hoshea@guardianofthehighways.com or go to guardianfleetservice.com.

