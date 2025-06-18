Guardian Fleet Services and Howard’s Wrecker Service Announce Partnership to Strengthen Service Across Georgia

Howard's Heavy Duty Wrecker

Guardian Fleet Services proudly announces merger with Howard’s Wrecker Service of Smyrna, GA.

We are proud to join forces with a company that values safety, community, and service excellence as my family has for two generations.” — Phil Howard

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Fleet Services, the largest provider of Towing, Recovery, and Specialized Transportation Services, proudly announces a strategic merger with Howard’s Wrecker Service of Smyrna, Georgia. Howard’s has been a trusted leader in the Towing and Recovery Industry in the Atlanta Market since its founding by Billy Howard and his wife, Myrtice, in 1971.

Since its founding, and under the leadership of son Phil Howard since 1985, the company has been recognized as one of the leading service providers to many municipalities, police and fire agencies, and commercial enterprises in the Atlanta Marketplace, with specific attention to servicing the needs of the Citizens of Cobb County. The company operates a diverse fleet of Towing, Recovery, and Specialized Transportation Trucks and Trailers as required by many customers in the ever-expanding Atlanta Marketplace. In conjunction with the company’s well-trained and long-term employees, Howard’s prides itself as being the immediate solution to many urgent and complex incidents, regardless of time or location. With over 50 years of public service experience, Howard’s is recognized as one of the most trusted names in the Towing and Recovery Industry in the State of Georgia.

Phil Howard, as President and Inductee of the International Towing Museum & Hall of Fame, shared his thoughts on the Milestone: “For over five decades, my family’s focus has been to carry on my father’s vision to provide exceptional service with professionalism and integrity. Partnering with Guardian ensures that Howard’s way of doing business will continue and grow. We are proud to join forces with a company that values safety, community, and service excellence as my family has for two generations.” Phil will continue as President and will partner and mentor the GFS team in leading the business forward.

Geoff Russell, Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Fleet Services, added, “Phil Howard and his team have provided dependable and safe service in Georgia for generations. Their expertise and dedication have set the standard for the Towing and Recovery Industry for over 50 years. Their commitment to the citizens of Georgia makes them an ideal partner to the Guardian Family. Expanding our services in the Atlanta marketplace allows us to better serve our commercial customers traveling through this vital transportation hub.”

With this partnership, Guardian reinforces its position as the Industry Leader, further expanding the commitment to unparalleled customer service throughout Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas, Florida, and beyond.

ABOUT GUARDIAN FLEET SERVICES

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, Guardian Fleet Services provides superior towing, recovery, and specialized transportation services to municipal, state, federal agencies, and commercial enterprises. Guardian is the largest provider of towing, recovery, and specialized transportation in the United States. Guardian Fleet Services was formed in 2017 as a consolidator of fragmented towing, recovery, and specialized transportation companies in Florida. Today, Guardian Fleet Services consists of 40+ locations strategically located throughout Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas. The affiliated companies have 300 years of combined experience, over 800 employees, and more than 1000 operational assets in their specialized towing and transportation fleet.

Guardian Fleet Services is nationally recognized as the industry leader in towing and transportation services. Guardian is dedicated to employing the best people and embracing the best technology. For more information about GFS, please contact Hannah O’Shea at hoshea@guardianofthehighways.com or go to guardianfleetservice.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.