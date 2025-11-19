Men’s Health Network Congratulates Launch of England’s First-Ever Men’s Health Strategy

Groundbreaking national plan marks a historic milestone for men and boys in England.

The UK joins the growing number of nations with an explicit Men's Health Strategy in recognition of the problems faced by men in accessing and utilizing the healthcare system.” — Ronald Henry, MHN President

DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Men’s Health Network ( MHN ) celebrates and applauds the Government of the United Kingdom on the release of England’s first-ever Men’s Health Strategy; a comprehensive national plan aimed at improving the lives of men and boys by addressing longstanding disparities in physical and mental health.Released on International Men’s Day , the strategy outlines bold, coordinated action to confront the unique challenges men face, including higher rates of suicide, preventable chronic disease, untreated mental health conditions, and social stigma around seeking help. The plan also expands targeted community programs, invests in research, strengthens workplace health initiatives, and increases access to services men are less likely to seek.The Government’s strategy includes major commitments such as:• A £3.6 million investment in suicide prevention projects targeting middle-aged men• A new partnership with the Premier League’s Together Against Suicide initiative• Enhanced care and future home PSA monitoring for men with prostate cancer• £3 million in community-based men’s health programs• New training modules for healthcare professionals• Workplace pilots focused on male-dominated industries• Investments in addressing cardiovascular disease, lung conditions, addiction, and other major causes of death among menThis first-of-its-kind plan recognizes men’s health as a national priority and emphasizes meeting men where they live, work, and gather, including in sports, workplaces, and community settings.MHN President Ronald Henry Commends the UK’s LeadershipRonald Henry, President of Men's Health Network and a member of the Governing Board of Global Action on Men's Health, praised the UK decision and said, "The UK joins the growing number of nations with an explicit Men's Health Strategy in recognition of the problems faced by men in accessing and utilizing the healthcare system."Mr. Henry continued, "There is a growing realization that the Lifespan Gender Gap is not immutable or inexorable. It rises and falls both with medical advances and with public health policy decisions. We are gratified to see the UK government's commitment. Everyone is pleased by the progress that has been made in women's health, and we hope that everyone will be excited about efforts to help men catch up a bit, not only for themselves, but also for the wives, sisters, and daughters who love them.""We urge the United States and each individual state to follow the example of the UK and the other nations that have chosen to explicitly acknowledge the healthcare needs of men and boys," said Mr. Henry.A Global Step Forward for Men’s HealthMen in England continue to experience higher rates of early mortality, lower engagement in preventive services, higher rates of substance-related harm, and suicide rates that account for three-quarters of all such deaths. The UK’s new strategy seeks to change this trajectory through coordinated, measurable, and evidence-based action.Key elements of the Government’s plan include:• Suicide Prevention: Targeted investments in areas with the highest male suicide rates, co-designed with men with lived experience.• Sports Partnerships: Expanded collaboration between the National Health Service, Premier League clubs, and Samaritans to help reduce stigma and increase access to support.• Cancer Screening & Early Detection: Pathways for home PSA testing beginning in 2027, subject to approval.• Occupational Health: Workplace pilots through the Keep Britain Working Vanguard Program.• Community and Local Support: Increased investment in former mining communities and grassroots men’s health projects.• Research Funding: Initiatives focused on male-specific disease burden, cardiovascular disease, addiction, cancers, and health equity.MHN commends the UK and its partners, including the Premier League, Samaritans, Prostate Cancer UK, and others, for driving a collaborative approach that reflects best practices globally.A Call for Global Leadership and U.S. ActionEngland now joins the small but growing list of nations with a national men’s health strategy, an approach MHN has advocated for more than 30 years.MHN strongly echoes the UK’s call to action and urges governments around the world, including the United States, to take similar steps to address preventable male health disparities. The U.S. has seen rising rates of suicide, addiction-related deaths, cardiovascular disease, and declining life expectancy among men, barriers that require focused, gender-responsive national attention.MHN stands ready to support policymakers, agencies, and community partners in creating a stronger national framework that prioritizes men’s health and strengthens families and communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.