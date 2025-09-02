Men’s Health Network Launches 2025 Prostate Cancer Awareness Month Campaign: ‘Bring Empathy Back’

Showing you what matters most this Prostate Cancer Awareness Month Together we can make a difference for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, 2025 Veterans Supporting Eachother for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

This year's Prostate Cancer campaign focuses on raising awareness, building empathy, and empowering communities for PCa Month!

Through empathy, education, and proactive outreach, we can break down barriers that prevent men from seeking care and ensure that families and communities are better prepared to support them.” — Jennifer Thompson, VP of Men's Health Network

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Men’s Health Network (MHN) is leading the nation in recognizing Prostate Cancer Awareness Month this September with the launch of its 2025 campaign, “Bring Empathy Back.” The campaign focuses on raising awareness, building empathy, and empowering communities to take lifesaving action for men and their families.Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men in the United States. This year, an estimated 299,010 men will be diagnosed, and 35,250 will die from the disease. Certain groups, such as Black men, men with a family history, veterans, and those exposed to certain chemicals, face an even higher risk.“Early detection saves lives,” said Jennifer Thompson, Vice President of Men’s Health Network. “Through empathy, education, and proactive outreach, we can break down barriers that prevent men from seeking care and ensure that families and communities are better prepared to support them.”Free Prostate Cancer Awareness ToolkitAt the center of MHN’s campaign is the Prostate Cancer Awareness Month Digital Toolkit, available for free at menshealthnetwork.org/media-center. The toolkit includes:•Ready-to-share social media graphics and content•Sample press releases, blogs, and newsletter copy•Event ideas for schools, workplaces, and faith-based groups•A QR code drive folder with downloadable graphics and flyersMHN encourages individuals, organizations, and partners to download, share, print, and promote these resources both in person and online to maximize impact.September EventsTo bring the message of prevention and early detection directly to communities, MHN will attend, support, and spread awareness at the following events during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month:•September 10–11 | Bristol, VA – Strong ACC Symposium•September 13 | Charlotte, NC – NFLPA Health Screening•September 13 | Knoxville, TN – East Tennessee Cancer Survivorship Summit•September 13 | Memphis, TN – Free Prostate Cancer Screening, St. Augustine Catholic Church•September 17–19 | Murfreesboro, TN – Tennessee Public Health Association Conference•September 18 | Memphis, TN – Prostate Cancer Interactive Discussion, Hosted by LeMoyne-Owen College•September 18–19 | Lexington, KY – Southeast Community Health Worker Summit•September 25–26 | Cookeville, TN – Tennessee NAACP Health ExpoThese events represent MHN’s commitment to reaching men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with critical health education and screening opportunities.How to Get InvolvedThroughout September, MHN is calling on communities to take action:•📥 Download the free toolkit: menshealthnetwork.org/media-center•🤝 Become a Men’s Health Ambassador and bring health resources to your community: menshealthnetwork.org/become-an-ambassador•✉️ Subscribe to the MHN Newsletter for resources and updates: menshealthnetwork.org/subscribe•💙 Donate to support lifesaving programs: menshealthnetwork.org/donate•Host local events such as Wear Blue Days, health fairs, church or school gatherings, and fundraisers to raise awareness and encourage screenings.Policy and AdvocacyIn addition to community efforts, MHN continues to support policy initiatives that advance men’s health on a national scale. This includes advocating for the creation of an Office of Men’s Health and supporting the Congressional Men’s Health Caucus, which provides bipartisan leadership in strengthening awareness, research, and funding.Recently, Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-LA), co-chair of the Men’s Health Caucus, introduced a resolution recognizing National Men’s Health Week, reinforcing the importance of preventive care and screenings. MHN applauds these efforts and encourages advocates to share awareness resources with their elected officials.

