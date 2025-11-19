Farmers Gain Precision Spray Knowledge at Wisconsin Weed Management Workshop

Over 170 farmers attended the 2025 University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Weed Management Workshop to learn about precision spray technology and research.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapidly developing industry of precision spray technology drew over 170 farmers, crop consultants, and weed scientists to a University of Wisconsin research center on September 11, 2025. They were there to attend the second annual University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Weed Management Workshop, which brought attendees in from multiple states, representing over 2.6 million acres of farmland.

The workshop’s agenda, organized by the WiscWeeds team in partnership with Crops & Soils Extension Educators, covered a broad range of targeted spray topics, from weed control with targeted spray equipment to nozzle selection, herbicide spray coverage, and laser weeding.

The workshop included 10 sponsor booths for attendees to visit throughout the event. GROW and Take Action, sponsored by the United Soybean Board (https://unitedsoybean.org/), were among the organizations handing out informational materials on weed control and herbicide resistance.

Workshop speakers included:

- Purdue’s Dr. Tommy Butts, who kicked things off with, “Spraying is Easy, Doing it Right Isn't: Tips for Better Herbicide Applications.”

- The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Dr. Jed Colquhoun with his presentation, “Practical Experiences with Laser Weeders and Intelligent Sprayers in Vegetable Crops.”

- Representatives from John Deere (https://www.deere.com/en/), Ecorobotix (https://ecorobotix.com/en-us/), and One Smart Spray (https://www.onesmartspray.com/).

- University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers such as Dr. Rodrigo Werle and Dr. Guilherme Sousa Alves, as well as graduate students Nikola Arsenijevic, Zaim Ugljic, and Danny Zhu with updates on their precision spray research.

Attendees networked and competed head-to-head in weed identification and weed facts quizzes during the lunch break. Quiz winners received gifts from the workshop’s sponsors: John Deere, Ecorobotix, One Smart Spray, American Drone LLC, BASF, Bayer, Brandt, CHS, FMC, Syngenta, TeeJet Technologies, Valent, the Wisconsin Association of Professional Agricultural Consultants, the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, and the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board.

After lunch, attendees heard a panel of two Wisconsin farmers and a co-op representative explain how they use precision sprayers in their operations, and their perceived benefits and limitations.

The day ended with everyone climbing into trailers and heading into the field to watch demonstrations of the John Deere See and Spray, Ecorobotix ARA Ultra Precision, and One Smart Spray systems.

Workshop attendees reported that this was one of the best educational events they attended. Attendees also noted that the information they gained will improve decisions made on their farms, or the farms that they advise. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the third annual weed management workshop in 2026!

Explore GROW’s and Take Action’s website (https://growiwm.org/) for more information on precision weed control (https://growiwm.org/what-is-precision-weed-management/), and to hear farmers talk about their own experiences with targeted spray technology (https://youtu.be/oaGQzwJ_wBE?si=ja2E1w3JcrLDyc4b)!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.