Take Action’s 2026 Herbicide Classification Chart Now Available

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you know how many modes of action are in your sprayer every time you use it? The 2026 Take Action Herbicide Classification Chart is here to help you figure it out!

Sponsored by the United Soybean Board, the Take Action Herbicide-Resistance Management network releases an updated Herbicide Classification Chart each fall. The chart, which is created and maintained by Michigan State University weed scientist Dr. Christy Sprague, has two important sections:

A Color-Coded Mode of Action Chart, which lists every herbicide site of action group, the number of resistant weed species to that site of action in the U.S., active ingredients within that site of action, and examples of branded commercial products containing each active ingredient.

A Premix Herbicide Product Chart, which lists commercially available premix products and the active ingredients in each premix, the trade name of each active ingredient, and the site-of-action groups for each premix ingredient.

The chart is a powerful tool for farmers who are facing a growing epidemic of weeds with resistance to one or more herbicide sites of action. Many commercially branded herbicide premixes may have different names but contain the same active ingredients – and many active ingredients share the same herbicide mode of action group. Getting it right matters, because rotating modes of action is a critical component of the fight against rising herbicide resistance.

Thanks to the soy checkoff’s sponsorship of Take Action, the 2026 Herbicide Classification chart is available for complimentary print orders, up to a certain amount. You can place your order here. Looking to stock up for the rapidly approaching winter meeting season? Order soon, to give plenty of time for your charts to arrive!

About Take Action: Take Action is a farmer-focused education platform designed to help farmers manage herbicide resistance. The goal is to encourage farmers to adopt management practices that lessen the impacts of resistant pests and preserve current and future crop protection technology. Take Action is supported by the United Soybean Board. See more at www.growiwm.org/Take-Action-Home and https://unitedsoybean.org/about-usb/.

