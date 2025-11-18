The First-Ever Wailuku Film Festival Launches June 18–21, 2026 on Maui

Wailuku Film Festival (WFF) welcomes both emerging voices and established artists across all formats and genres in four program categories: Hawai‘i, Indigenous Voices, Watersports, and Student Films.

Ride a New Wave of Storytelling

Wailuku Film Festival exists to cultivate a nurturing, values-driven space where filmmakers are empowered to take creative risks, build meaningful relationships, and be celebrated.” — Festival Director Brian Kohne

WAILUKU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new cinematic wave is rising on Maui. The inaugural Wailuku Film Festival (WFF) will debut June 18–21, 2026, in historic Wailuku, bringing filmmakers and audiences together for a four-day celebration of creativity, culture, and community.Filmmakers can now take advantage of the Early Bird discounted film submissions window at FilmFreeway here: https://filmfreeway.com/WailukuFilmFestival Set against the backdrop of a town long known as Maui’s civic heart, WFF invites both emerging and established filmmakers to share their work across four featured categories: Hawai‘i, Indigenous Voices, Watersports, and Student Films.United by a shared belief in film as an art form rooted in place, perspective, and purpose, the Wailuku Film Festival celebrates storytelling that uplifts, teaches, and reconnects—honoring Hawai‘i’s creative spirit and amplifying voices from across the Pacific and the world.“Wailuku Film Festival exists to cultivate a nurturing, values-driven space where filmmakers are empowered to take creative risks, build meaningful relationships, and be celebrated,” said Festival Director Brian Kohne. “We’re creating a place where filmmakers can find a home—or return home—to share stories that matter so we can all grow forward together.”Over four unforgettable days, festival-goers will experience thoughtfully curated screenings, talk-story panels, hands-on workshops, filmmaker gatherings, and community events that blend cinematic excellence with the warmth of Maui’s creative community.“For Hawai‘i’s filmmakers, from the ones just starting out to the ones who have been carrying our stories for years, having a festival built here at home matters. Maui needs a place to gather, to be seen, and to honor the work being created on our own island. There is so much talent rising right now and so many stories being told. We need more spaces like this to bring those important stories forward.” — De Andre Makakoa, Multigenerational, Award-Winning Maui Filmmaker“The Wailuku Film Festival feels especially meaningful to me after recently spending time in Wailuku working on film and community projects. I’ve seen firsthand how powerful local storytelling can be in helping a community heal and rise again. What this festival is doing—lifting up homegrown voices, honoring Hawaiian and Indigenous perspectives, and creating space for new filmmakers to grow—is exactly what we strive to nurture through the Hawai‘i Film Alliance. The Wailuku Film Festival is an inspiring opportunity to strengthen Maui’s creative ecosystem and elevate Hawai‘i’s stories on the world stage. Mahalo to everyone involved. Holoimua!” —Vince Keala Lucero, Filmmaker & Founding Member, Hawai‘i Film AllianceThe inaugural Wailuku Film Festival (WFF) is brought to you by the County of Maui and the Maui Film Office.Save the Dates: June 18–21, 2026 — Wailuku, Maui, Hawai‘iFor festival updates, submission guidelines, and announcements, visit wailukufilm.com or follow @wailukufilmfestival on Instagram and @wailukufilm on Facebook.

