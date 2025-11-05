LĀHAINĀ RISING BRINGS HOMETOWN VICTORY TO MAUI WITH SWEEPING WIN AT HAWAI‘I INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Lāhainā Rising is more than a documentary; it is a catalyst for change. By showcasing the community’s resilience amidst fire and destruction, the film sheds light on grassroots efforts for relief and recovery, inspiring hope and unity across generations of Hawaiians.

Award-winning Maui wildfire documentary announces hometown premiere at the MACC, November 8

We wanted to tell Lāhainā’s story through the voices of those who lived it.” — Director Matty Schweitzer

LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off a sold-out World Premiere at the 45th Hawai‘i International Film Festival (HIFF45), Lāhainā Rising returns home to Maui for its island premiere on November 8 at 6:00 PM at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center (MACC).Following the screening, a special Q&A will be held with the filmmaking team and local leaders, moderated by Hawaii News Now reporter Chelsea Davis. The discussion will explore the film’s message of healing and collective rebuilding in the wake of the 2023 wildfires that claimed over 100 lives and displaced more than 13,000 residents. It will also provide updates on ongoing efforts in Lāhainā’s rebuilding, relocation, and regreening process—now more than 800 days since the fires.The HIFF World Premiere on O‘ahu featured two sold-out screenings and an encore presentation, culminating in Lāhainā Rising receiving the festival’s prestigious Made in Hawai‘i Award, which honors outstanding filmmaking rooted in the islands’ stories, people, and spirit.The documentary has garnered widespread media attention across Hawai‘i and beyond, with coverage from KITV, Hawai‘i News Now, Hawai‘i Public Radio, The Maui News, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, and Variety. The film’s powerful post-screening Q&A was moderated by Chief of War actor and storyteller Moses Goods, who praised the project for telling Lāhainā’s story “through the fire”—illuminating Maui’s ongoing fight for land and water rights, housing equity, and community-centered decision-making in the policies that will shape Lahaina’s future.Director Matty Schweitzer was joined at HIFF by cinematographer/producers Blake Ramelb and De Andre Makakoa, producer Phil Schlieder, and community activists Paele Kiakona and Courtney Lazo, whose stories of resilience anchor the film.“We wanted to tell Lāhainā’s story through the voices of those who lived it,” said Schweitzer. “It’s a story not only of loss, but of heroism, advocacy, and hope—of a community fighting for a regenerative future grounded in land justice and aloha ʻāina.”Maui Film Commissioner Brian Kohne added:“Maui County’s independent film community celebrates the award-winning team behind Lāhainā Rising. This project demonstrates the importance of regional filmmaking—of residents telling our stories from our perspective.”The filmmakers are now raising funds to bring Lāhainā Rising to film festivals across the mainland and to secure a major streaming distribution deal, ensuring audiences everywhere can witness and remember Lāhainā’s story through the fire. With its universal message for communities on the frontlines of climate-related disasters, the film stands as both a cinematic achievement and an educational tool—highlighting fire preparedness, community health, and the vital role of local leadership in building resilient futures.The Lāhainā Rising team and its impact producers are also developing a 2026 Community Education and Impact Campaign—a statewide initiative featuring an all-island screening tour, public workshops, a traditional ecological knowledge toolkit for educators and organizers, and dialogues on disaster preparedness, community care, and regenerative recovery. The team is actively seeking a Presenting Sponsor to help launch and expand this impact campaign, ensuring the film continues to serve as a catalyst for resilience—helping communities lead with empathy, readiness, and cultural grounding.Additional HIFF satellite screenings include:November 8 | 7:30 PM – Kahilu Theater, Waimea – Hawai‘i Island (Big Island)November 15 | 2:30 PM – The Mango Theater, Moloka‘iNovember 16 | 7:30 PM – Palace Theater, Hilo – Hawai‘i Island (Big Island)For more information, visit www.lahainafilm.com Press ContactsKeely Badger and Amber Bobin, 360 MEDIAOn behalf of the Lāhainā Rising teamahbobin@gmail.com | (617) 201-1414About Lāhainā RisingLāhainā Rising (92 min) is a feature-length documentary chronicling the resilience and recovery of the historic Maui town of Lāhainā following the catastrophic August 8, 2023 wildfires—one of the deadliest in modern U.S. history. Directed by Matty Schweitzer and produced by Blake Ramelb, De Andre Makakoa, and Phil Schlieder, the film captures the stories of frontline community members, first responders, and cultural leaders working to rebuild with integrity, compassion, and aloha ʻāina. Through intimate storytelling and breathtaking cinematography, Lāhainā Rising reveals how a community united in loss is lighting the path toward a regenerative future for Maui and beyond.

