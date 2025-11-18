Best Parents Places Third at YC Hackathon and Announces Growth Hack Competition for High School Students in New York

From right to left : Sako Mammadov, Aditya Advani, and Burçin Advani with Garry Tan, President and CEO of Y Combinator, at the YC Short-Film Hackathon.

Best Parents celebrates third place at the YC Hackathon and invites high school students to join a real-world Growth Hack competition in New York this January.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Parents, an AI-powered education travel platform, placed third at the YC Short-Film Hackathon, earning recognition for its original sci-fi short film created by co-founders Burçin Advani and Aditya Advani, together with teammates Sako Mammadov and Benjamin Hampikian. Participants were challenged to write and produce a complete short movie in a single day.

The Best Parents team produced their film in just 8 hours, despite having no prior filmmaking background. The movie was created using Koyal AI, the event’s official sponsor and creative tool partner.

The short film, titled “Prewritten”, imagines a future where a child’s life path is predetermined by artificial intelligence. The project received strong feedback from judges and fellow participants, earning third place among global submissions. During the event, the team met and took a photo with Garry Tan, President and CEO of Y Combinator, marking a milestone moment for the group.

🎬 Watch the film here: https://youtu.be/bN4VhR4sZBk

Following the hackathon success, Best Parents announces Growth Hack Competition for High School Students in New York.

Motivated by the creativity and rapid-execution mindset of the YC event, Best Parents has announced the launch of a Growth Hack Competition for High School Students in New York in January 2026.

“Our hackathon experience proved how high-speed creativity pushes people to learn and create beyond limits,” said Burçin Advani, Founder and CEO of Best Parents. “We want high school students to feel that same excitement, building, experimenting and delivering measurable results through teamwork and innovation.”

Registration for the Growth Hack Competition is now open.

🔗 https://luma.com/tv9wofjw

The event will challenge participants to work in teams to grow a real-world product. Each team will select a category or destination from the Best Parents platform and apply creativity, digital growth strategies, marketing and content production to drive measurable traffic and engagement. The winning team will receive an internship opportunity at Best Parents.

About Best Parents

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, Best Parents is a global edtech platform that helps families discover educational travel opportunities, academic experiences and pre-college programs around the world. Through artificial intelligence, the platform matches children and teens with programs aligned with their talents, goals and personal development.



