Best Parents Launches AI-Powered Platform to Help Families Choose Educational Programs Worldwide

The global edtech company introduces personalized, AI-driven recommendations to prepare students for the future of learning.

At Best Parents, we believe preparing kids for the AI era means helping them discover who they are and what they can create, not just what they can learn.” — Burçin Advani, Founder & CEO of Best Parents

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Parents, an education technology company connecting families to top global learning experiences, has announced the launch of its AI-powered platform designed to help parents discover and select the most suitable educational and volunteering programs for their children.

The platform curates summer and winter school programs at world-renowned institutions such as Oxford, Cambridge, and Stanford, as well as family learning experiences in destinations like Japan, Vietnam, and Bali. The goal is to make global education more accessible, personalized, and future-focused.

“Parents often struggle to find trustworthy, high-quality programs that align with their child’s passions,” said Burçin Advani, Founder and CEO of Best Parents. “Our AI system helps families navigate these choices by matching students’ interests and goals with curated global programs that build both knowledge and emotional intelligence.”

Best Parents’ data-driven recommendation engine evaluates thousands of verified programs, taking into account factors such as student age, interests, and desired outcomes. The platform also offers insights into Pre-College Programs, where teenagers explore potential career paths alongside university professors and industry professionals.

The company reports strong early traction, with families from over 60 countries using the service to plan educational travel. Best Parents continues to expand its partnerships with leading institutions to create experiences that prepare children and teens to thrive in the age of artificial intelligence.

For more information, visit www.bestparents.com

About Best Parents

Founded in 2020, Best Parents is a global education marketplace headquartered in New York. The company connects families to high-quality academic and cultural experiences at top institutions around the world. By integrating artificial intelligence into its platform, Best Parents aims to make global education planning simple, personalized, and future-ready.

