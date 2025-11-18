Media Alert: Western National Parks 2025 Grants & Scholarships for Educators

Western National Parks, a nonprofit partner to the National Park Service

Western National Parks offers 2025 grants for educators to create park-based learning, field trips, and cultural programs. Applications due December 31, 2025.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With national parks now reopening and welcoming visitors again, Western National Parks (WNP) is encouraging educators, schools, and academic partners to apply for its 2025 grants and scholarships . These funding opportunities help schools reestablish connections with national park sites by supporting curriculum development, field-based learning, cultural education, and student research.Who Can Apply• K–12 teachers and instructional staff• Curriculum and instructional support teams• School and district administrators• Higher-education faculty and student researchers• Community organizations partnering with schools on outdoor or environmental educationFunding Can SupportWNP’s grants are intentionally flexible to meet the diverse needs of schools and communities. Funding may be used for:• Classroom units or curriculum tied to national park resources• Transportation for student travel to and from national parks• In-classroom ranger visits and virtual programs• In-park field trips and hands-on learning experiences• Cultural, historical, or ecological education projects• Research initiatives involving students or educators• Other eligible expenses that remove barriers to student participationWhy These Grants Matter for StudentsAs parks reopen, students once again have the opportunity to learn directly from the landscapes, stories, and resources preserved in our national parks. WNP’s grants help:• Reconnect students with outdoor, experiential learning after disrupted access• Increase engagement and curiosity through real-world science, history, and cultural exploration• Support equitable access for schools that face financial or logistical barriers• Provide meaningful learning experiences that build environmental stewardship and community connection• These grants ensure that all students, not just those with resources, can benefit from the educational value of national parks.DeadlineAll applications are due December 31, 2025.More Information Application details , eligibility guidelines, and submission instructions can be found here: https://wnpa.org/sites/default/files/2025-07/2026%20Nature%27s%20Classroom%20Grant%20FINAL%207.28.2025.pdf

