Just Ask Mia, Powered by Botco.ai’s Agentic AI, Reports 550% Surge in Engagement as AZ Cities Support Families in Need

AI-powered chatbot bridges the gap between residents and essential food-assistance programs amid rising community uncertainty

By embedding our Agentic AI technology into trusted community tools, we’re extending—not replacing—the human connection, ensuring we meet those in need with understanding, speed, and real solutions.” — Rebecca Clyde, CEO and Co-Founder of Botco.ai.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Arizona families navigate the impact of recent changes to federal food-assistance programs, Just Ask Mia — the AI-powered chatbot designed to connect residents with local food and support services — has seen a 550% spike in engagement in recent weeks.Powered by Botco.ai’s Agentic AI technology through a collaboration between Valley Leadership, Together for Arizona, Solari, 211 Arizona, and other community organizations, Just Ask Mia enables residents to find help quickly and privately — from food pantries and housing programs to utility assistance and emergency aid.“This surge highlights the scale of need in our communities and the importance of cities, nonprofits, and service providers working together,” said Rebecca Clyde, CEO and Co-Founder of Botco.ai. “Partnerships like this show what’s possible when technology serves a human purpose. By embedding our Agentic AI technology into trusted community tools like Just Ask Mia, we’re extending—not replacing—the human connection, ensuring that every individual who reaches out for help is met with understanding, speed, and real solutions.”Recent data captured by Botco.ai shows a dramatic rise in both chatbot and SMS usage across the state. Cities and nonprofit partners are leveraging Mia to streamline referrals, reduce call-center strain, and expand access to verified local aid — especially for residents who may feel hesitant or overwhelmed when asking for help.Key findings:- 550% increase in food-assistance inquiries since SNAP benefit adjustments- Growing adoption of SMS, improving access for residents without internet service- Increased collaboration among city and nonprofit partners to connect residents to verified aid fasterBy combining advanced Agentic AI capabilities with Arizona’s social-service infrastructure, Just Ask Mia is redefining how communities deliver help — offering a 24/7, multilingual, and dignity-first access point for families in need.This collaboration demonstrates the promise of technology partnerships in bridging the gap between public agencies and the people they serve. According to Botco.ai’s recent report on AI and Human Connection , 82% of consumers say they are more likely to engage with public services when digital tools make information easier to find and understand. These insights underscore the transformative role that Agentic AI can play in building trust, improving access, and amplifying impact across city and state systems.About Botco.aiBotco.ai is the Enterprise AI Agent Platform purpose-built for organizations that need to engage customers through intelligent, reliable, and secure AI Conversations. The platform enables enterprises to seamlessly create, securely deploy, and easily manage autonomous AI agents using a no-code development environment (IDE) and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology.Trusted by leading healthcare, behavioral health, and pharmaceutical organizations, Botco.ai empowers businesses to convert conversations into revenue, reduce operational costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Recognized as “Most Outstanding Startup” by the Arizona Innovation Challenge and winner of the TiE50 and ACA Best SaaS Platform awards, Botco.ai is redefining how enterprises engage with their audiences through agentic AI. To learn more, visit www.botco.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.