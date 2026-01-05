Governor Mills to Deliver State of the State Address on Tuesday, January 27, 2026

January 5, 2026

Governor Janet Mills announced today that she will deliver her State of the State Address to a Joint Convention of the Legislature in the House Chamber on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

The Governor was invited to deliver her Address by the Legislature's Presiding Officers, Senate President Mattie Daughtry and Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau. A copy of their invitation is attached (PDF), along with Governor Mills' acceptance letter (PDF).

In her final State of the State Address, Governor Mills will thank the people of Maine for the honor and privilege of serving as Governor. She will outline progress the state has made over the past several years, address challenges that Maine people continue to face, including high costs, and discuss how her Administration is working to hold down costs for people by maintaining the State's commitment to provide 55 percent of the cost of education and provide full revenue sharing to municipalities, among other items.

"I am proud of the progress we have made together, but, as we all know, there are still many challenges ahead. Maine people are struggling to get by, and by working together, we can take action to help them and make life more affordable for folks across our state," Governor Mills wrote in her letter. "I look forward to addressing the Joint Convention of the Legislature and to working with lawmakers during the upcoming session."

The Governor's Office will release additional logistical information about the State of the State Address in the days prior to January 27th.