MARTIAL ARTIST ELI COOPER STRIKES GOLD AT SUNFUKIMANIA 2025

Cooper displays his Gold, Silver and Bronze Sunfukimania 2025 medals. Silver medalist, Eli Cooper, performing Ohan Eli Cooper with coach Devon Hopper after his gold medal point-fighting performance.

Eli Cooper posts a strong multi-division run at Sunfukimania 2025, capturing Gold, Silver and Bronze across advanced and elite combat and kata events.

It was a privilege to compete at Sunfukimania. The competition was incredible...thank-you to Senseis Dante Lorusso, Franckie Cobby, Nick Douvris and Devon Hopper for their support at the tournament.” — Eli Cooper

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Canada and Team Douvris Orleans martial artist Eli Cooper delivered a quality performance this past weekend at Sunfukimania 2025 , held November 15 in Quebec. Competing across multiple advanced and elite divisions, the 12-year-old athlete earned a Gold, Silver, and Bronze medal, along with a strong 4th-place finish in his first Chinese Soft Form performance in over seven months.Cooper, representing Team Douvris Martial Arts Orleans and training under Sensei Ben Clarke, Sensei Dante Lorusso, and Sensei Rose Rhéaume, showcased both power and precision throughout the day in front of a packed venue of martial artists, coaches, and spectators from across Eastern Canada.Competition Results — Sunfukimania 2025🥇 Gold Medal — Combat 17 ans et - couleur, 10-11 ans, Avancé, Male, + 50 kg🥈 Silver Medal — Kata 17 ans - couleur, 10-11 ans, Avancé, Kata Traditionnel A🥉 Bronze Medal — Combat 17 ans et - Élite, 10-11 ans, Male, + 50 kg🏅 4th Place — Kata 17 ans - couleur, 10-11 ans, Avancé, Kata ouvert (Chinese Soft Form)Sunfukimania — one of Quebec’s premier open martial arts tournaments — brings together athletes of all levels to test their skills in kata, weapons, and combat. Eli’s results continue his exceptional 2025 competitive season, which already includes podium finishes at the WKC World Championships in Niagara Falls, New York earlier this fall and the Pan American Championships in Gatineau, Quebec.“It was a privilege to compete at Sunfukimania again,” said Cooper. “The competition was incredible from the athletes, volunteers, judges and referees. A huge thank-you to Senseis Dante Lorusso, Franckie Cobby, Nick Douvris and Devon Hopper for their coaching support at the tournament.”Eli now sets his sights on the Toronto International Tournament of Champions, the 2026 Pan American Championships in Mexico City, and the 2026 WKC World Championships in Spain, continuing to represent Canada and his community with pride.

