Team Canada Martial Artist Eli Cooper Earns Silver and Bronze at 2025 World Championships in Niagara Falls, New York.

— Eli Cooper
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ottawa martial artist Eli Cooper returned home with two medals from the 2025 World Karate Commission (WKC) World Championships, held October 25–31 in Niagara Falls, New York.

Competing in the 10–11 Boys +55 kg Point Fighting division, Eli captured a Silver Medal in individual competition and a Bronze Medal in Team Point Fighting (+45 kg) — an impressive performance on one of the world’s largest elite martial arts stages.

The global event brought together athletes from 15 nations, uniting martial artists of all ages in a celebration of training, discipline, and respect. For Eli, the week represented the culmination of his passion, perseverance, and preparation.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to represent Team Canada and stand on that podium. What a spectacular feeling,” said Cooper. “I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, teammates, and incredible coaches, Senseis Ben Clarke and Dante Lorusso, who challenge and inspire me to be better every day.”

With the 2025 World Championships complete, Eli returns to tournament team training at Douvris Martial Arts Orleans and sets his sights on competing at the 2026 Pan American Championships in Mexico City and the 2026 World Championships in Spain.

