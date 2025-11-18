Northern Credit Union Extends Strategic Partnership with ASAPP Financial Technology

ASAPP Financial Technology announces that Northern Credit Union has signed a three-year renewal of its license for ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform.

SAULT STE MARIE, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASAPP Financial Technology (ASAPP) is delighted to announce that Northern Credit Union (NCU) has signed a three-year renewal of its license for the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform, effective January 1, 2026, with an option to extend for an additional two years.This renewal not only extends NCU’s access to the platform but also expands its license to include the full Engagement Feature Sets of the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform. The ASAPP Client-Partner Success Team will be collaborating with NCU to determine ways in which new ASAPP OXPfeatures may be leveraged to enhance member experiences and to achieve corporate goals.“ASAPP Financial Technology has been a valued partner in supporting member-focused experiences across our digital and in-branch channels,” said Liisa Woolley, SVP Strategic Initiatives at Northern Credit Union. “Over the past decade, our collaboration has helped us strengthen how we serve our members, and this renewal reflects our continued commitment to ongoing improvement and modern technology. We look forward to building on this foundation with ASAPP as we continue enhancing the member experience together.”As part of the renewal, NCU employees will participate in upcoming training sessions delivered by the ASAPP team. These sessions are designed to reinforce skills, deepen platform utilization, and foster closer alignment between the teams.“Northern Credit Union has been a trusted and visionary partner since day one of our journey,” said JR Pierman, President and CEO of ASAPP Financial Technology. “Their renewal—and the expansion of their license—underscores the enduring value of our Platform and the strength of our shared legacy. We’re honored to continue pioneering together as we celebrate both 10 years of the ASAPP OXPOmnichannel Platform and a decade of collaboration."-30-About Northern Credit Union:Northern Credit Union is dedicated to making a difference in people's lives. Our work transforms communities - helping people achieve their dreams and build stronger, more prosperous futures. We take pride in being a modern, conversational credit union that specializes in understanding our members' needs and providing them with trusted advice to move their lives forward. As a full-service, locally operated financial institution, our personal and business banking supports 88,000 members across 29 branches from the Manitoba border to the Quebec border. Our members and the communities we serve are the foundation of our credit union.For more information visit: www.northerncu.com Media ContactAlannah Tomberg, Director of MarketingNorthern Credit Unionalannah.tomberg@northerncu.com705.255.6086About ASAPP Financial TechnologyASAPP Financial Technology provides Customer Experience Software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Member Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform has helped over 50 Canadian credit unions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank.io OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union market.For more information visit: www.asappbanking.com

