Prosperity Credit Union and ASAPP Financial Technology Extend and Expand Strategic Partnership

ASAPP Financial Technology announces Prosperity CU has licensed the full version of ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform with Engagement Feature Sets

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASAPP Financial Technology is pleased to announce that Prosperity Credit Union has licensed the full version of the ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform for a five-year-term including ASAPP’s Engagement Feature Sets.ASAPP and Prosperity Credit Union’s Strategic Partnership was initiated in 2019 with Prairie Centre Credit Union and this third renewal agreement between the partners will support Prosperity Credit Union’s full team including recently merged Diamond North and Cypress Credit Union employees. Prosperity Credit Union will leverage ASAPP OXPacross the entire organization to support a growing membership of over 33,000 members.‘We’re happy to have been selected to continue our long-standing relationship and also expand our partnership at an important time for Prosperity Credit Union,” said JR Pierman, President and CEO, ASAPP Financial Technology. “ASAPP OXPnot only supports Prosperity’s goals for omnichannel account and lending origination but also provides integrated capabilities designed to drive member engagement and staff productivity. We’re excited to support the full team’s objectives in originating, onboarding, understanding and growing member relationships.”Later this fall, following Prosperity’s core banking system merger, all members and employees will be able to leverage ASAPP OXPRetail Account and Lending Origination capabilities, including the ASAPP OXP multiMATRIX™ Lending Adjudication Engine. In early 2026, Prosperity will collaborate with the ASAPP Platform Services Team to implement the ASAPP OXP® Business Account and Lending Origination Feature Sets . These new capabilities will allow Prosperity to extend origination and onboarding activities for rural and community-based business owners across Saskatchewan.“Our relationship with the ASAPP Financial Technology team, and use of the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform have been an integral part of our strategy to deliver significant member value and engagement while ensuring our team operates efficiently and effectively. Extending our relationship and expanding our use of the platform will support our expanded team as we deliver incredible value to our new and existing members in parallel with our ongoing investment in rural Saskatchewan,” added Blair Wingert, Chief Executive Officer, Prosperity Credit Union. “Prosperity is committed to serving, engaging with and growing local relationships with a seamless member experience journey and ASAPP is a great partner supporting our objectives.”-30-About Prosperity Credit UnionProsperity Credit Union is a full-service, locally operated financial institution, offering personal, agriculture, commercial banking products and services to more than 33,000 members. Prosperity Credit Union also owns subsidiaries offering general and property insurance and real estate services.Prosperity Credit Union, along with its subsidiaries, serves communities across Saskatchewan with service centers in 30 rural locations. Prosperity Credit Union is committed to serving the people within its communities and believes there is good business to be done in rural Saskatchewan.About ASAPP Financial TechnologyASAPP Financial Technology provides Customer Experience Software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Member Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform has helped over 50 Canadian credit unions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank.io OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union market.Media ContactBlair WingertChief Executive OfficerProsperity Credit UnionTelephone: 306-882-5562blair.wingert@pccu.ca

