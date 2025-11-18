Fuel50 Recognized as a Strategic Challenger on the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success

Fuel50 today announced its recognition as a Strategic Challenger on the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success.

This acknowledgment reinforces the strength of our talent intelligence platform in helping enterprise organizations future-proof their workforce, drive employee growth, and unlock career agility." — Anne Fulton, CEO and Founder of Fuel50

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuel50, the award-winning AI-powered Talent Marketplace solution, today announced its recognition as a Strategic Challenger on the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success, Europe’s only market analysis model focused on next-generation HR, talent, and learning solutions.The Strategic Challenger Zone recognizes solutions that provide solid performance with a rich and broad suite of capabilities designed to meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale global organizations. According to Fosway Group, Europe’s #1 HR industry analyst, inclusion on the 9-Grid™ reflects extensive independent research and analysis of performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership, and trajectory across the market.“We’re honored to be recognized by Fosway as a Strategic Challenger,” said Anne Fulton, CEO and Founder of Fuel50. “This acknowledgment reinforces the strength of our talent intelligence platform in helping enterprise organizations future-proof their workforce, drive employee growth, and unlock career agility at scale.”Fuel50’s inclusion highlights its continued innovation in skills intelligence, strategic talent insights, and workforce skills development, helping organizations across industries—including financial services, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing—create more agile, empowered, and engaged workforces.“Our mission has always been to help organizations and employees thrive through meaningful career experiences and internal growth, particularly in this era of workforce disruption,” added Fulton. “We’re proud that Fosway’s research recognizes the value and impact of that vision.”The Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success provides a unique, five-dimensional assessment of solutions, analyzing vendors across performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership, and trajectory. Unlike other models, all positions on the 9-Grid™ have merit, allowing organizations to identify solutions that best fit their scale, complexity, and strategic goals.For more information on Fuel50’s placement, visit www.fosway.com About Fuel50Fuel50’s award-winning Talent Intelligence Platform is dedicated to solving the skills crisis. Built on powerful skills intelligence, Fuel50 connects talent to growth opportunities—career paths, learning, mentors, gigs, and projects—creating agile, future-ready workforces that thrive in change. Trusted by leading global enterprises, Fuel50 powers workforce transformation for millions of employees worldwide.Visit www.fuel50.com to learn more.About the Fosway 9-Grid™Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.Visit www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.

