Fuel50 Named a World Top WorkTech Vendor for 2025

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuel50 , the Talent Intelligence Platform redefining how organizations solve the global skills crisis, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the Top WorkTech Vendors in the World for 2025 by Inspiring Workplaces and TSC.The annual WorkTech Awards spotlight the most innovative HR and workplace technology companies shaping the future of work. Winners are selected from a global pool of submissions based on their impact on employees, customers, organizational purpose, and the creation of truly PeopleFirst workplaces.“Being recognized as a Top WorkTech Vendor for 2025 is a a testament to our team’s relentless passion, innovation, and commitment to solving the global skills crisis,” said Anne Fulton, CEO and Founder of Fuel50. “Our mission has always been to help organizations create cultures of opportunity where employees can grow, thrive, and envision a future with their employer. This award underscores the real-world impact Fuel50 is delivering for people and organizations worldwide.”Fuel50’s Talent Intelligence Platform empowers enterprises to:- Identify and close skills gaps with real-time skills intelligence- Enable personalized career pathing and curated skill development- Deliver actionable insights that strengthen retention and engagement- Build dynamic, future-ready teams aligned to evolving business needsThe recognition comes at a time when organizations are navigating rapid shifts in skills, technology, and employee expectations. By putting people at the center of workforce strategy, Fuel50 continues to be a trusted partner for global enterprises seeking to attract, develop, and retain top talent.Matt Manners, founder of The Inspiring Workplaces Group, said: “At Inspiring Workplaces, we’ve seen how the right WorkTech, especially in this era of AI, can spark real change. It has the power to strengthen culture, boost performance and make organizations more human. This year’s WorkTech Award winners are leading the way.”The full list of 2025 WorkTech Award winners is available at Inspiring Workplaces.

