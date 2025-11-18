Quantum Media Group Enters Into Strategic Relationship With Authority Magazine- 60 Million Monthly Visitors

Quantum x Authority Magazine

Quantum and Authority Magazine unite to boost thought leadership, amplify executive stories, and deliver unmatched media reach.

Our mission is to empower business leaders... This partnership allows us to accelerate the impact of their stories, placing them in front of the audiences that matter most.” — Ari Zoldan, CEO, Quantum Media Group, LLC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Media Group , LLC, today announced a strategic partnership with Authority Magazine to help brands and executives elevate their thought leadership strategy and control their media narrative more effectively.Through this collaboration, Quantum Media Group will leverage Authority Magazine's robust publishing platform."Quantum Media Group understands how to strategically shape narratives that inspire action. Their track record in delivering top-tier media exposure makes them an exceptional partner, and we're proud to work together to elevate meaningful thought leadership across industries. Ari is such a mensch, and it's always a pleasure and a learning experience working with him," added Yitzi Weiner, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Authority Magazine.Authority Magazine is among Medium's largest interview destinations, with more than 150,000 interviews published and a reach of more than 60 million monthly visitors, to deliver faster, high-impact editorial exposure for clients."Our mission is to empower business leaders with the visibility they deserve. This partnership allows us to accelerate the impact of their stories, placing them in front of the audiences that matter most. We're excited to collaborate with such a respected media brand whose reach and influence are truly unmatched," said Ari Zoldan, CEO of Quantum Media Group, LLC.About Ari Zoldan, CEO, Quantum Media Group, LLCAri Zoldan is the CEO of New York-based Quantum Media Group, LLC. The company provides investor relations and public relations services to privately and publicly traded companies. As an on-air media personality, Ari can be seen regularly on major media outlets and is frequently quoted in mainstream news outlets covering business, innovation, and emerging trends.Ari is a regular contributor for Nasdaq, MarketBeat, Forbes, and Benzinga and hosts a radio and podcast show on iHeartRadio. He is a member of the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and an adjunct professor at Yeshiva University's Sy Syms School of Business. Ari can be reached at ari@arizoldan.com or via LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/arizoldan/ About Authority MagazineFounded by Yitzi Weiner, Authority Magazine, a Medium publication, is devoted to sharing in-depth and interesting interviews, featuring people who are authorities in Business, Pop Culture, Wellness, Social Impact, and Tech. They use interviews to draw out stories that are both empowering and actionable.

