UkraineInvest to Update Reconstruction Efforts and Share Insight from Rebuild Ukraine 2.0 Conference

UkraineInvest with Quantum Media Group, LLC will hold a virtual press conference on Nov. 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET to share the latest on investing in Ukraine.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- UkraineInvest, the investment arm of the Ukrainian government, will hold a virtual press conference on Nov. 15 immediately following the Rebuild Ukraine 2.0 conference. The press event will update the reconstruction efforts in Ukraine and share details on all the latest investments and other support announced during Rebuild Ukraine 2.0.Rebuild Ukraine 2.0 is the second international exhibition and conference on the recovery projects, materials, technologies and equipment necessary to rebuild Ukraine's war-torn economy — and the investments needed to support the reconstruction efforts.The press event following Rebuild Ukraine 2.0 will include live Q&A sessions with UkraineInvest CEO Sergiy Tsivkach and Kingspan Project Director Mike Stenson. Kingspan is a multinational manufacturer of building materials that recently began a major expansion in Ukraine.The economic growth-focused panel discussion will be moderated by Quantum Media Group Founder Ari Zoldan , who also serves as an advisor for UkraineInvest.“We’ve been so thankful for the investments and international support we’ve been receiving from investors and organizations around the globe,” Tsivkach said. “Without these international efforts, the road to reconstruction in Ukraine would be much longer and far more challenging. We look forward to the days when all these investments come to fruition, and Ukraine can rebuild even stronger than before.”Attendees can click here to register for the virtual press conference at 11 a.m. Eastern on Nov. 15. Media inquiries can be directed to nazarii.volianskyi@ukraineinvest.gov.ua.About UkraineInvestUkraineInvest is the Ukrainian government's investment promotion office created in 2016 to attract foreign direct investment and assist existing investors with expanding their businesses in Ukraine. Since its inception, UkraineInvest has helped unlock over US$3 billion in foreign direct investment and resolve more than 60 issues for investors.