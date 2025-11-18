Lucky Jack Gains National Attention as New York Times Wirecutter Names the Brand to Its 2025 “100 New Gifts” List

A rugged Lucky Jack Builder’s Pen rests on a workbench surrounded by classic workshop tools, highlighting its built-in ruler and level for on-the-job precision.

Lucky Jack earns a second Wirecutter feature in 2025, highlighting rising national interest in the brand’s durable, function-first gear.

Wirecutter highlighting our products twice this year reinforces that people value straightforward tools that feel good in the hand, hold up over time and are ready the moment they are needed.” — Milo Jones, Founder

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucky Jack, the Portland-based brand known for supplying practical, rugged tools and gear, has earned another national spotlight from The New York Times Wirecutter. The brand appears in Wirecutter’s 2025 guide titled “The 100 New Gifts We’re Most Excited About This Year.” This recognition follows Lucky Jack’s earlier feature in September 2025 in the article “The 44 Best Gifts for Dads.”Together, these two placements reflect growing national interest in Lucky Jack’s focus on durable, function-first gear.Wirecutter’s “100 New Gifts” list highlights products that stand out for usefulness, quality and broad gift appeal. Lucky Jack’s 9-in-1 Builder’s Pen Multi-tool earned its spot for its everyday-carry practicality and solid metal construction. In the September feature, Wirecutter noted the pen’s sturdy feel, smooth writing performance and the genuinely useful tool set built into its compact form. Those qualities reinforced the pen’s appeal across a wide range of gift-giving scenarios.Lucky Jack’s identity is rooted in the spirit of its namesake, “Lucky” Jack Jones. He was a maverick mechanic and storyteller known for fixing things on the fly and claiming adventures that ranged from fixing riverboats on the Amazon to unexpected encounters with royalty. The brand reflects that spirit through straightforward, durable gear made for real-life moments, whether someone is grilling a steak, repairing something in the garage or heading out on the trail.“We built Lucky Jack around one idea: gear should earn its place in your pocket” said Milo, Founder of Lucky Jack. “Wirecutter highlighting our products twice this year reinforces that people value straightforward tools that feel good in the hand, hold up over time and are ready the moment they are needed.”Lucky Jack continues to expand its offering of rugged, ready-for-use gear. The product range spans camp-friendly essentials, compact EDC items like its Adventure Card collection, iconic flasks, and other pieces designed with practical, real-world utility at the center.Wirecutter’s full 2025 gift list is available on the publication’s website. Lucky Jack’s 9-in-1 Builder’s Pen Multi-tool and the full Lucky Jack lineup can be found at luckyjackgear.com ###About Lucky JackLucky Jack is about having the right tool for the right moment, whether it’s grilling a steak, drinking by the campfire, or fixing things on the fly. Named after the notorious “Lucky” Jack Jones, a maverick mechanic and storyteller who claimed to have once sailed the Amazon on a steamboat and partied with royalty, the brand celebrates craftsmanship, independence, and a good story well told. From your garage to the trailhead, Lucky Jack builds solid, well-made gear that works hard and lasts, just like it used to.

