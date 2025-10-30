Submit Release
Lucky Jack Launches Interactive Holiday Gift Quiz for Men Who Say They Don’t Need Anything

Lucky Jack logo with illustrated mascot wearing a bowler hat and monocle, representing rugged craftsmanship and classic men’s gear.

Lucky Jack logo depicting brand namesake, "Lucky" Jack Jones, a bold mechanic and adventurer known for grit and good stories.

Men’s gear brand Lucky Jack unveils a new holiday gift guide and quiz that takes the guesswork out of shopping for him.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucky Jack today announced the launch of its Interactive Holiday Gift Quiz, an online experience designed to help consumers identify practical, well-made gifts for men who often say they don’t need anything. The quiz is now live at https://take.quiz-maker.com/Q974C23JG
and serves as the prelude to Lucky Jack’s full Holiday Gift Guide, set to debut on November 1.

The quiz sorts participants into four personality types, each linked to curated product kits from Lucky Jack’s collection of tools and accessories.

The profiles include:

The Party Guy – the spark that keeps the night going.

The Rebel – the rule-breaker with his own way of doing things.

Mr. DIY – the builder who makes it better.

The Ranger – the adventurer who never sits still.

Each kit features gear that reflects Lucky Jack’s hallmark focus on craftsmanship, durability, and functionality.

“We wanted to make it easy to give something that feels right,” said Milo Jones, founder of Lucky Jack. “Our gear is built for real life - it’s meant to be used, scuffed, and passed around. The quiz just helps people find the right match.”

The initiative builds on Lucky Jack’s continued recognition for quality design and thoughtful gifting. Earlier this year, The New York Times’ Wirecutter featured one of the company’s tools among its Best Gifts for Dad, highlighting its practicality and design.

The Holiday Gift Guide will expand on the quiz results, offering storytelling and product collections tied to each personality type.

About Lucky Jack
Lucky Jack creates well-crafted tools and gear for men who work hard, build things, and appreciate quality. The brand draws inspiration from the legendary “Lucky” Jack Jones, a maverick mechanic and storyteller known for his larger-than-life tales of adventure. From the garage to the trailhead, Lucky Jack celebrates craftsmanship, independence, and the enduring value of gear built to last.

Melanie Katz
Lucky Jack
+1 503-888-7881
