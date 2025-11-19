Love Grown Expands to Offer Clean Label Project Certified Coffee

Beloved better-for-you cereal brand evolves into a full breakfast platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Grown , the health-forward brand revolutionizing breakfast with nutrient-dense cereals, today announced the re-launch of its brand with an expansion into the coffee category. Long celebrated for disrupting legacy cereal aisles with nutrient-dense, bean-based cereals, Love Grown is now broadening its mission to give families a cleaner and more nutritious start to the day.“Love Grown is more than a product line – it’s proof that consumers are ready for cleaner, better-for-you foods that don’t compromise on taste,” said co-founder and CEO Katie Tyson. “We’ve seen firsthand how strongly shoppers respond to products that deliver real nutrition without the junk. Now, we’re building a brand dedicated to reshaping what breakfast can be.”Love Grown cereals are powered by a unique three-bean blend that delivers more protein and fiber than conventional cereals, while cutting sugar and sodium in half compared to leading brands. As the only cereal line certified by the Clean Label Project , Love Grown is independently tested for over 200 contaminants, ensuring safety, purity, and transparency for consumers. All products are free of chemicals, artificial ingredients and seed oils, as well as certified gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO.Love Grown coffee extends this mission to the morning cup. It is the first and only coffee brand Clean Label Project certified, rigorously tested to be free of mycotoxins, pesticides, microplastics, and other contaminants. With 100% plastic-free pods, direct trade sourcing from a family farm in Honduras, and premium single-origin Arabica beans, Love Grown delivers superior purity and taste.“This is the power of focus,” Tyson said. “We’re bringing consumers the kind of category-disrupting innovation they’ve been asking for – foods that are clean, craveable, and conscious from the ground up.”Looking ahead, Love Grown intends to expand its product lines beyond cereal and coffee, bringing the same commitment to transparency and nutrition to new breakfast categories. The brand is dedicated to making it easier for families to bring healthier, cleaner foods to the table every day.Love Grown cereals and coffee are now available on Amazon and www.lovegrown.com About Love GrownLove Grown makes breakfast better with cereals and coffee designed for today's health-conscious consumer. Certified by the Clean Label Project, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO, Love Grown products deliver more protein and fiber with less sugar and sodium—without artificial flavors, preservatives, or seed oils. Founded on the belief that food should nourish people and planet alike, Love Grown is committed to sustainable practices, eco-friendly packaging, and giving back to communities through its partnership with Feed the Children. Learn more at www.lovegrown.com

