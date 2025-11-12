Clean Label Project Joins Amazon's Compliance Fast Track Program to Help Food and Supplement Brands Build Consumer Trust

New collaboration streamlines certification process while giving Amazon sellers competitive edge through third-party product verification

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Label Project , a nonprofit organization dedicated to transparency in consumer product labeling, today announced its collaboration with Amazon as an official Compliance Fast Track (CFT) affiliate. This collaboration enables food and supplement sellers on Amazon to streamline their compliance verification process while earning consumer trust through Clean Label Project’s recognized certification badge.The collaboration addresses a critical need in Amazon's competitive marketplace, where consumers increasingly seek transparency about product safety and quality beyond what appears on product labels. Clean Label Project's certification provides independent, third-party verification that products have been tested for contaminants and meet rigorous quality standards.Streamlined Compliance, Enhanced Marketplace PerformanceThrough the CFT program, certified brands benefit from automatic compliance verification, eliminating repeated documentation submissions and reducing the risk of listing suppressions. Sellers can display the trusted Clean Label Project certification badge on their product listings, joining top-performing brands already leveraging third-party certification to differentiate themselves in the marketplace.The program is particularly valuable for sellers in high-scrutiny categories including baby food and formula, protein powders, pet food, beverages, and supplements and health foods."We're thrilled to collaborate with Amazon to make product transparency more accessible to both sellers and consumers," said Molly Hamilton, Executive Director of Clean Label Project. "This collaboration empowers brands to demonstrate their commitment to product safety while helping Amazon customers make more informed purchasing decisions. By streamlining the certification process through Compliance Fast Track, we're removing barriers that previously prevented smaller brands from accessing third-party verification, ultimately raising the bar for product quality across the marketplace."How It WorksSellers interested in Clean Label Project certification can visit the CFT seller help page to learn about the certification process. Once certified, products undergo rigorous testing for contaminants not typically shown on product labels, with successful products earning the right to display the Clean Label Project certification badge, a powerful trust signal for health-conscious consumers.For more information about Clean Label Project's collaboration with Amazon and the Compliance Fast Track program, visit: https://cleanlabelproject.org/amazon-compliance-fast-track/ About Clean Label ProjectClean Label Project is a national nonprofit organization committed to bringing truth and transparency to consumer product labeling. Through independent testing and certification, CLP helps consumers make informed decisions while encouraging manufacturers to prioritize product purity and safety.

