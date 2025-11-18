Submit Release
Traffic alert - US Route 7 Pittsford

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

Rutland

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

US Route 7 NB is closed in the area of Linden Heights in Pittsford due to a vehicle fire. 

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

 

 

Bridgette Hartman

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, Vermont 05158

(802) 722-4600 Business

(802) 722-4690 Fax

Bridgette.hartman@vermont.gov

 

