Traffic alert - US Route 7 Pittsford

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7 NB is closed in the area of Linden Heights in Pittsford due to a vehicle fire.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

