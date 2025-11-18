Manufacturers Can Leverage 2025’s 100% Write-Offs to Power 2026 Investments
2025 federal tax code unlocks 100% bonus depreciation for automation upgrades — DSI helps clients fast-track projects and maximize ROI for 2026
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), signed into law in July 2025, introduced sweeping enhancements to the U.S. tax code. Among the most impactful are:
100% Bonus Depreciation for qualifying automation systems and equipment
Section 179 Expensing Limit increased to $2.5 million
Full deductions for R&D and integration services that support automation
Eligibility for refurbished equipment, as long as it's new to the taxpayer
While many companies have already acted to take advantage of the 2025 incentives, the opportunity to benefit doesn’t end with the year.
“We’re seeing clients treat 2025 like a runway — not a deadline,” said Jason Dupre, CEO of DSI Innovations.
“By designing and ordering now, they’re laying the groundwork for 2026 installations that still align with the spirit and savings of the bill.”
Why 2026 Still Matters
While the law requires equipment to be placed in service by the end of 2025 to qualify for immediate bonus depreciation, companies that begin integration, design, or procurement activities in Q4 2025 may:
Lock in lower project costs before 2026 price increases
Structure projects across two fiscal years for budget flexibility
Capture R&D and integration deductions for work started before end-of-year
Position for amended returns or carryover deductions under current IRS rules
Additionally, amended filings for prior-year returns are still permitted, meaning companies that act now can still recover depreciation or R&D deductions for work completed earlier in 2025.
DSI’s Role in Strategic Planning
As a full-service automation firm, DSI Innovations is helping clients map out projects with 2026 tax strategy in mind, offering services such as:
Automation system design and tax-eligible scoping
Software integration and PLC modernization planning
Qualification analysis for bonus depreciation or Section 179 eligibility
Fast-tracked installation timelines and year-end procurement strategies
ROI modeling using tax-adjusted project assumptions
“Smart tax strategy doesn’t end on December 31,” said Jonathan George, Purchasing Manager at DSI.
“We’re helping our clients plan across fiscal years — and that long view is where real savings live.”
Projects That Still Qualify
Even if physical installations take place in 2026, many components of automation projects remain eligible for deductions, including:
SCADA, MES, HMI, and IoT system development
PLC migrations or legacy system upgrades
Domestic R&D, software integration, or control system integration
Refurbished automation hardware acquired and installed in the new year
Get Ahead for 2026
DSI encourages companies to take action in Q4 to maximize opportunities:
Begin system design and planning now
Schedule equipment orders before year-end
Assess eligibility for 2025 deductions or 2026 credits
Ensure early 2026 installs meet documentation and placement criteria
To find out if your project qualifies, contact DSI Innovations at 336‑893‑8385 or visit our website to schedule a free consultation.
About DSI Innovations
DSI Innovations is a full-service automation and systems integration firm based in Thomasville, NC. The company delivers turnkey control systems, UL-certified panels, PLC programming, SCADA and BAS integration, and retrofit solutions for industrial, utility, and commercial facilities across the U.S. DSI combines technical expertise with a relentless commitment to client success, empowering companies to modernize with confidence.
Contact: 336‑893‑8385
www.dsiinnovations.com
support@dsiinnovations.com
Madelyn Hough
DSI Innovations
+1 336‑893‑8385
support@dsiinnovations.com
