Manufacturers Can Leverage 2025’s 100% Write-Offs to Power 2026 Investments

2025 federal tax code unlocks 100% bonus depreciation for automation upgrades — DSI helps clients fast-track projects and maximize ROI for 2026

“By designing and ordering now, they’re laying the groundwork for 2026 installations that still align with the spirit and savings of the bill.” ” — Jason Dupre, CEO of DSI Innovations

THOMASVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As 2025 draws to a close, DSI Innovations , a leading automation and systems integration firm, is helping clients in the manufacturing and industrial sectors plan for a strong 2026, leveraging smart strategies to extend the impact of newly enacted federal tax incentives.The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), signed into law in July 2025, introduced sweeping enhancements to the U.S. tax code. Among the most impactful are:100% Bonus Depreciation for qualifying automation systems and equipmentSection 179 Expensing Limit increased to $2.5 millionFull deductions for R&D and integration services that support automationEligibility for refurbished equipment, as long as it's new to the taxpayerWhile many companies have already acted to take advantage of the 2025 incentives, the opportunity to benefit doesn’t end with the year.“We’re seeing clients treat 2025 like a runway — not a deadline,” said Jason Dupre, CEO of DSI Innovations.“By designing and ordering now, they’re laying the groundwork for 2026 installations that still align with the spirit and savings of the bill.”Why 2026 Still MattersWhile the law requires equipment to be placed in service by the end of 2025 to qualify for immediate bonus depreciation, companies that begin integration, design, or procurement activities in Q4 2025 may:Lock in lower project costs before 2026 price increasesStructure projects across two fiscal years for budget flexibilityCapture R&D and integration deductions for work started before end-of-yearPosition for amended returns or carryover deductions under current IRS rulesAdditionally, amended filings for prior-year returns are still permitted, meaning companies that act now can still recover depreciation or R&D deductions for work completed earlier in 2025.DSI’s Role in Strategic PlanningAs a full-service automation firm, DSI Innovations is helping clients map out projects with 2026 tax strategy in mind, offering services such as:Automation system design and tax-eligible scopingSoftware integration and PLC modernization planningQualification analysis for bonus depreciation or Section 179 eligibilityFast-tracked installation timelines and year-end procurement strategiesROI modeling using tax-adjusted project assumptions“Smart tax strategy doesn’t end on December 31,” said Jonathan George, Purchasing Manager at DSI.“We’re helping our clients plan across fiscal years — and that long view is where real savings live.”Projects That Still QualifyEven if physical installations take place in 2026, many components of automation projects remain eligible for deductions, including: SCADA, MES, HMI , and IoT system developmentPLC migrations or legacy system upgradesDomestic R&D, software integration, or control system integrationRefurbished automation hardware acquired and installed in the new yearGet Ahead for 2026DSI encourages companies to take action in Q4 to maximize opportunities:Begin system design and planning nowSchedule equipment orders before year-endAssess eligibility for 2025 deductions or 2026 creditsEnsure early 2026 installs meet documentation and placement criteriaTo find out if your project qualifies, contact DSI Innovations at 336‑893‑8385 or visit our website to schedule a free consultation.About DSI InnovationsDSI Innovations is a full-service automation and systems integration firm based in Thomasville, NC. The company delivers turnkey control systems, UL-certified panels, PLC programming, SCADA and BAS integration, and retrofit solutions for industrial, utility, and commercial facilities across the U.S. DSI combines technical expertise with a relentless commitment to client success, empowering companies to modernize with confidence.Contact: 336‑893‑8385support@dsiinnovations.com

