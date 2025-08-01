Industrial Companies Set to Capitalize on 100% Write-Offs under New 2025 Tax Incentives

DSI Innovations 2025

New federal tax code unlocks 100% bonus depreciation for automation upgrades — DSI helps clients fast-track projects and maximize ROI before year-end.

THOMASVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With sweeping new tax incentives now in effect, DSI Innovations , a leading automation and systems integration firm, is helping industrial and manufacturing clients take advantage of new federal tax code designed to accelerate modernization efforts and reduce upgrade costs.The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), signed into law on July 4, 2025, introduces enhancements to the U.S. tax code, including 100% bonus depreciation for qualified capital expenditures, and the Section 179 expensing limit has increased to $2.5 million. Businesses can now fully deduct the cost of eligible automation systems, software, and engineering services placed in service after January 19, 2025.Eligible projects may include SCADA and MES platforms , PLC migrations, IoT sensor networks, BAS (Building Automation Systems) systems, and related programming or integration work.The legislation also permits full expensing of qualifying domestic R&D activities—such as system design, integration, and engineering services that directly support automation deployments. Refurbished equipment may also qualify, provided it is newly acquired and placed into service in 2025."As a business owner, we're always trying to identify and leverage all available incentives to help offset the costs of doing business and improving our operations,” said Jason Dupre, Owner & CEO of DSI Innovations.“This new legislation offers a major new incentive to fuel investment in aging industrial infrastructure and to prepare companies in the US to be competitive in the future. We are excited to be a part of the process that helps revitalize our aging factories and that helps reshore manufacturing through new investment."Why It Matters NowFor small to mid-sized businesses, particularly those with annual revenues under $31 million – the benefits are even more impactful. The law allows for amended returns for prior years and forward-looking deductions into 2026, improving cash flow and reducing upfront CapEx strain.The timing is especially critical as businesses continue to face:Persistent supply chain delays and inflated equipment costsTariff increases and shifting import regulationsSkilled labor shortages and rising unplanned downtimeEnd-of-life control systems and unsupported OEM componentsBy significantly reducing the real cost of automation upgrades, these tax incentives offer a rare window to boost uptime, productivity, and energy efficiency, while stretching every dollar further.How DSI Is Helping Clients Seize the OpportunityDSI Innovations is actively working with clients to:Scope and design projects that meet 2025 eligibility requirementsIdentify deductible components and engineering servicesModel ROI using updated tax benefit assumptionsPrioritize timelines to ensure installations are completed in 2025Revisit previously declined or delayed proposals under a new financial lens"It’s not often that a tax policy shift benefits everyone at the table. As someone who manages capital spending, I see this as a perfect time for businesses to revisit projects they’ve delayed. The savings potential is real — and we’re ready to help clients turn that into progress."— Jonathan George, Purchasing Manager, DSI InnovationsAct Now to Maximize 2025 SavingsProjects must be placed in service by the end of 2025 to qualify for full depreciation under the new law. Companies considering automation upgrades or evaluating CapEx plans are encouraged to act quickly.To find out if your project qualifies, contact DSI Innovations at 336‑893‑8385 or visit our website to schedule a free consultation.About DSI InnovationsDSI Innovations is a full-service automation and systems integration firm based in Thomasville, NC. The company delivers turnkey control systems, UL-certified panels, PLC programming, SCADA and BAS integration, and retrofit solutions for industrial, utility, and commercial facilities across the U.S. DSI combines technical expertise with a relentless commitment to client success, empowering companies to modernize with confidence.

